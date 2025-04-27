ECS Malta Spring Series, 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The ECS Malta, Spring Series, 2025, organized by European Cricket Network, is scheduled to take place from Monday (April 28) to Friday (May 2) at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa.

The opening match of the tournament will see Msida Warriors facing off against Southern Crusaders. With talented players & competitive teams, the ECS Malta, Spring Series 2025 promises to deliver thrilling action for cricket fans.

The tournament is divided into two groups. Group A consists of Bugibba Blasters, Gozo CC, Msida Warriors, Gzira United, and Southern Crusaders. Meanwhile, Group B includes Swieqi United, Royal Strikers, Malta Super Kings, Power Hitters, and MMA Titans.

The ECS Malta Spring Series 2025 will be played in a single round-robin format, with each team playing other teams once in the group stage. The top two teams from both groups will qualify for the playoffs. The playoffs will be played on April 2.

On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule, live streaming details, and squads for the ECS Malta Spring Series, 2025.

ECS Malta Spring Series 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Monday, April 28

Match 1: Msida Warriors vs Southern Crusaders, 12:45 PM

Match 2: Msida Warriors vs Gzira United, 2:45 PM

Match 3: Southern Crusaders vs Gozo CC, 5:00 PM

Match 4: Gzira United vs Bugibba Blasters, 7:00 PM

Match 5: Bugibba Blasters vs Gozo CC, 9:00 PM

Tuesday, April 29

Match 6: Swieqi United vs Royal Strikers, 12:45 PM

Match 7: Swieqi United vs Malta Super Kings, 2:45 PM

Match 8: Royal Strikers vs Power Hitters, 5:00 PM

Match 9: Malta Super Kings vs MMA Titans, 7:00 PM

Match 10: MMA Titans vs Power Hitters, 9:00 PM

Wednesday, April 30

Match 11: Gzira United vs Gozo CC, 12:45 PM

Match 12: Gzira United vs Southern Crusaders, 2:45 PM

Match 13: Bugibba Blasters vs Southern Crusaders, 5:00 PM

Match 14: Gozo CC vs Msida Warriors, 7:00 PM

Match 15: Msida Warriors vs Bugibba Blasters, 9:00 PM

Thursday, May 1

Match 16: Malta Super Kings vs Power Hitters, 12:45 PM

Match 17: Malta Super Kings vs Royal Strikers, 2:45 PM

Match 18: MMA Titans vs Royal Strikers, 5:00 PM

Match 19: Power Hitters vs Swieqi United, 7:00 PM

Match 20: Swieqi United vs MMA Titans, 9:00 PM

Friday, May 2

Match 21: TBC vs TBC, 12:45 PM

Match 22: TBC vs TBC, 2:45 PM

Match 23: TBC vs TBC, 6:00 PM

Match 24: TBC vs TBC, 9:00 PM

ECS Malta Spring Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the ECS Malta Spring Series 2025 will be available on the Fancode app and website.

ECS Malta Spring Series 2025: Full Squads

Bugibba Blasters

Ajay Kumar, Gajender Bisht, Gauri Shankar, Gautam Singh, Jay Pandey, Pavan Kalyan, Pradeep Puppala, Ram Bisht, Sanjeev Panwar, Uttam Singh, Venkat Rao, Gaurav Maithani, Shiv Rawat, Harsh Mehra, Mukesh Mukesh, Raju Rai, Suresh Dobal, Vikash Bisht, Azeem Sathi

Gozo CC

Jerin Jacob, Sarath Babu, Agraharathil Soorya, Ajeesh Antony, Senthil Raj, Aji Wilson, Anson Joseph, Jaimon Johnson, Manuel Antony, Jerin George, Mifthah Zain, Roshan Lorance, Stebin Shaju, Stivey Roy

Gzira United

Bharat Aryal, Buddhisagar Bhandari, Susantha Rajbangshi, Achal Patel, Bhuwan Aryal, Bibek Darai, Lalit Pandey, Pradeep Bhattarai, Salim Rain, Tanka Kandel, Bisnu Kunwar, Kamal Karki, Pradip Bhandari, Suraj Darai

MMA Titans

Arun Raj, Bibin Abraham, Ebbin Bobby, Ginto George, Chacko Martin, Eldhose Paul, Manuel Jobi, Saurav Raj, Akshay Krishnankutty, Benhur Joy, Jithu Vilson, Sagar Kottayi, Yadhu Krishnan, Arun Vilasini, Joby Chackappan, Printo Pius, Shanly Karoli, Stibin James

Malta Super Kings

Dulanga Gunasekera, Gopal Chaturvedi, Tariq Jawed, Yash Singh, Ihtisham Ishaq, Cindu Shanmuganathan, Nadeesha Wickramanayaka, Varun Prasath Thamotharam, Vikram Verma

Msida Warriors

Abeesh Abraham, Abhilash Varghese, Abhishek Anoop, Divyesh Kumar, Jibin Sebastian, Jithin Johny, Rocky Dianish, Akhil Piostine, Melbin Jose, Jaison Thomas, Shijil Joy, Tom Thomas, Ajin Soman, Ahamed Kabeer, Prabhu Jayadevan, Sajith Sukumaran, Sebin Joseph, Mohammed Shareef, Sreedev Sajimon

Power Hitters

Amnish Kumar, Mohit Mittal, Nishant Patel, Rinku, Aashish Singh, Parminder Singh, Vikash Yadav, Jawinder Singh, Parminder Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Chamkaur Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Jatin Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Randhir Singh

Royal Strikers

Arjun Jose, Ashwin Raju, Kushlesh Koppaka, Priyan Pushparajan, Chanjal Sudarsanan, Thanseer Thahir, Clinto Paul, Jais Mathew, Jaison Jerome, Jamsheed Kunnanchirakkal, Jithu Johny, Rejeesh Rajan, Savio Thomas, Vishnu Sudhakaran, Sanjai Sidharthan, Sebin Thomas

Southern Crusaders

Abdul Rahman, Akhildev Radhakrishnan, Mahabub Rahman, Michael Goonetilleke, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Shahin Hussain, Eardley Chandiram, Gopal Thakur, Gulfraz Masih, Rohana Deheragoda, Sahan Nanayakkara, Hettiarachchige Viduranga, Abburi Kumar, Poorna Silva, Manodya Madubashana, Mahamarakkalage Avishka, Vidusha Rashmika, Vinith Vidurshan

Swieqi United

Atta Rabi, Gurjeet Singh, Imran Ameer, Qasim Muhammad, Raja Khan, Vidhu Krishnan, Anil Qadir, Arif Muhammad, Amrit Singh, Arun Ramesan, Ashok Bishnoi, Bilal Khan, Hamza Ahmed, Hari Krishnan, Asif Sha, Jassi Singh, Mehboob Ali, Muhammad Ajmal, Umar Khan, Washeem Abbas

