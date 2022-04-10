ECS Netherlands 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

After the successful completion of ECS Portugal in Albergaria, the European Cricket Series is all set to move to the Netherlands. SV Kampong will enter the tournament as defending champions after winning last year’s ECS Netherlands title.

Sparta Cricket 1888, Vooburg, Salland, SV Kampong, and Punjab Rotterdam are the five participating teams in this ECS competition. The tournament starts on April 11, Monday, and ends on April 16, Saturday.

A few international stars will take part this season alongside a few domestic talents. Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle will host all the matches of the tournament.

ECS Netherlands 2022: Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

April 11, Monday

Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Vooburg, 12:30 PM

Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Vooburg, 2:30 PM

Salland vs SV Kampong, 4:30 PM

Salland vs SV Kampong, 6:30 PM

April 12, Tuesday

Punjab Rotterdam vs Vooburg, 12:30 PM

Punjab Rotterdam vs Vooburg, 2:30 PM

Salland vs Sparta Cricket 1888, 4:30 PM

Salland vs Sparta Cricket 1888, 6:30 PM

April 13, Wednesday

SV Kampong vs Sparta Cricket 1888, 12:30 PM

SV Kampong vs Sparta Cricket 1888, 2:30 PM

Punjab Rotterdam vs Salland, 4:30 PM

Punjab Rotterdam vs Salland, 6:30 PM

April 14, Thursday

SV Kampong vs Punjab Rotterdam, 12:30 PM

SV Kampong vs Punjab Rotterdam, 2:30 PM

Vooburg vs Salland, 4:30 PM

Vooburg vs Salland, 6:30 PM

April 15, Friday

Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Punjab Rotterdam, 12:30 PM

Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Punjab Rotterdam, 2:30 PM

Vooburg vs SV Kampong, 4:30 PM

Vooburg vs SV Kampong, 6:30 PM

April 16, Saturday

Eliminator 1, 12:30 PM

Qualifier 1, 2:30 PM

Qualifier 2, 5:30 PM

Final, 8:30 PM

ECS Netherlands 2022: Live Streaming Details

FanCode app will live stream all matches of the tournament for fans in India

ECS Netherlands 2022: Squads

Punjab Rotterdam

Abubakar Bajwa, Asad Zulfiqar, Ashiqullah Said, Asif Khan, Faizan Bajwa, Hamza Cheema, Ian Bhatti, Ifti Islam, Irfan Ul Haq, Mohsin Bajwa, Mubashar Hussain, Mudassar Hussain, Rehmat Zulfiqar, Saim Mian, Samiullah Salarazai, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sharafat Khogyani, Sikander Zulfiqar, Sohail Bhatti, Stephan Myburgh, Suhaib Iqbal, Sulaiman Tariq, Teja Nidamanuru, Yasir Usman

Salland

Akhil Gopinath, Andy Malhari, Geert van Seventer, Gijs Seventer, Gijs van der Molen, Gul Nasir, Hamid Wardak, Hashim Khan, Ishara Wickramarachchi, Jarri Ullah, Lokesh Kamti, Pasan Piyaranga, Praveen Rajendran, Reinder Lubbers, Tobias Machiavello, Victor Lubbers

Sparta Cricket 1888

Ahsan Malik, Ali Raza, Danish Umar, Faisal Iqbal, Gagandeep Singh, Ivo Hoornweg, Joost-Martijn Snoep, Karan Pawa, Khalid Ahmadi, Mamoon Latif, Maninder Singh, Mudassar Bukhari, Nasratullah Ibrahimkhil, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Raza Noor, Salman Yaqub, Sandeep Sardha, Sawan Sardha, Shahzad Khan, Tom Hoornweg, Usman Saleem, Wahab Umar

Voorburg

Ali Qasim, Amrit Singh, Atif Zaka, Bas de Leede, Floris De Lange, Harold Vogelaar, Musa Ahmad, Navjot Singh, Nehaan Gigani, Philippe Boissevain, Rehan Waheed, Sajjad Kamal, Shariz Ahmad, Steffen Mulder, Stijn De Leede, Tom de Grooth, Vivian Kingma

SV Kampong

Abbas Chaudry, Ajmal Arghandiwal, Alex Roy, Amer Butt, Amit Das, Andrew File, Bilal Siddique, Dipesh Khardia, Gert Swanepoel, Goher Butt, Hamed Butt, Haroon Butt, Kertan Nana, Pierre Jacod, Rahaman Shaik, Ratha Alphonse, Robert van der Harten, Samir Butt, Sandeep Abhyankar, Saurabh Zalpuri, Shashank Kumar, Sherry Butt, Tushar Bhakre, Tushar Sharma, Usman Malik, Vikram Chaturvedi

