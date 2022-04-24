ECS Romania 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The European Cricket Series moves to Romania from Bulgaria. The six-day tournament will have five different teams participating - Baneasa, Bucharest Gladiators, United, ACCB and Cluj.

The tournament starts on April 25, Monday, with the grand final scheduled for April 30, Saturday. Each team will play a total of eight games before the playoffs. The Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County, Bucharest will host all the games of the tournament.

ECS Romania 2022: Full Schedule & Match Timings

April 25, Monday

Baneasa vs Bucharest Gladiators, 11:30 AM

Baneasa vs Bucharest Gladiators, 1:30 PM

United vs ACCB, 3:30 PM

United vs ACCB, 5:30 PM

April 26, Tuesday

Baneasa vs Cluj, 11:30 AM

Baneasa vs Cluj, 1:30 PM

ACCB vs Bucharest Gladiators, 3:30 PM

ACCB vs Bucharest Gladiators, 5:30 PM

April 27, Wednesday

Bucharest Gladiators vs United, 11:30 AM

Bucharest Gladiators vs United, 1:30 PM

ACCB vs Cluj, 3:30 PM

ACCB vs Cluj, 5:30 PM

April 28, Thursday

United vs Cluj, 11:30 AM

United vs Cluj, 1:30 PM

ACCB vs Baneasa, 3:30 PM

ACCB vs Baneasa, 5:30 PM

April 29, Friday

Cluj vs Bucharest Gladiators, 11:30 AM

Cluj vs Bucharest Gladiators, 1:30 PM

United vs Baneasa, 3:30 PM

United vs Baneasa, 5:30 PM

April 30, Saturday

Eliminator, 11:30 AM

Qualifier 1, 1:30 PM

Qualifier 2, 5:00 PM

Final, 8:00 PM

ECS Romania 2022: Live Streaming Details

Fancode will stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

ECS Romania 2022: Squads

Cluj

Anand Rajshekara, Arun Kumar, Gaurav Mishra, Lala Ibrahim, Nishant Devre, Rajendra Pisal, Ranasinghe Arachchige, Ravi Athapaththu, Safi Ahmad, Satwik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Sohel Shaikh, Sukhi Sahi, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini

ACCB

Abdul Asif, Anandha Karthikeyan, Arfan Muhammad, Asad Abbas, Gohar Manan, Khan Esmatullah, Mohammad Zakria, Muhammad Ishaq, Pubudu Nilanga, Rahim Gul, Rajnish Ghai, Raza Ali, Saeed Ullah, Sami Ullah, Sheriyar Sohail, Sukhbinder Singh

Bucharest Gladiators

Ali Jawad, Ali Zain, Atif Naqvi, Cosmin Zavoiu, Danushka Lakmal, Dilan Disnaka, Imran Haider, Iransha Heshan, Kokulan Subramaniyam, Manmeet Koli, Muhammad Moiz, Pavel Florin, Sagara Perera, Shalitha Aravinda, Tehzeeb Ul Hassan, Tharindu Hashan, Waqas Ahmed, Zawwar Ali

Baneasa

Abdul Shakoor, Adnan Hanif, Anik Ahmed, Heshan Vishwa, Ijaz Hussain, Isfahan Doekhie, Joby Charly, Kavinda Chandrakantha, Mahesh Prasanna, Mahesh Ranathunga, Muhammad Mashal, Muhammad Shabbir, Noman Sajid, Singh Perminder, Supinder Hayer, Wasif Sharif, Zafar Ullah

United

Aftab Kayani, Ali Hussain, Dharmendra Manani, Divakharr Sundararajan, Gayan Nawarathna, Gurdev Singh, Kaustubh Chavan, Kayani Mujahid, Lahiru Sandaruwan, Lalit Punjabi, Laurentiu Gharasim, Marian Gherasim, Nitesh Jaiswal, Rajesh Kumar, Ramesh Satheesan, Rohit Kumar, Rovinaka Ransilu, Shant Vashisht, Siju Suresh, Stan Ahuja, Suranga Samarasinghe, Surjit Gill, Zaid Khalil.

