ECS Sweden Landskrona 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket Series (ECS) Sweden Landskrona 2025 is scheduled to take place from May 12 (Monday) to May 16 (Friday). The Landskrona Cricket Club will host all 24 games of the competition, including the knockouts.

Five teams - Ariana KIF, Malmö, Seaside, Ariana CC, and Hisingens - are participating in the competition. The tournament will witness a double round robin format with all five teams facing each other twice in the league stages.

Malmö is all set to play Ariana KIF and Seaside in the first two games of the tournament. Meanwhile, Hisingens is the only team starting their campaign on the second day (May 13) against Malmö.

The top four teams after the league stages will qualify for the knockout round, and the remaining teams will be knocked out of the competition. The qualifier round will take place on May 16 (Friday), and the best team of ECS Sweden Landskrona 2025 will lift the title.

ECS Sweden Landskrona 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Monday, May 12

Match 1: Ariana KIF vs Malmo, 12.30pm

Match 2: Seaside vs Malmo, 2.30pm

Match 3: Ariana KIF vs Ariana CC, 4.30pm

Match 4: Seaside vs Ariana CC, 6.45pm

Match 5: Ariana KIF vs Malmo, 8.45pm

Tuesday, May 13

Match 6: Seaside vs Ariana CC, 12.30pm

Match 7: Hisingens vs Malmo, 2.30pm

Match 8: Seaside vs Malmo, 4.30pm

Match 9: Hisingens vs Ariana CC, 6.45pm

Match 10: Seaside vs Hisingens, 8.45pm

Wednesday, May 14

Match 11: Ariana CC vs Malmo, 12.30pm

Match 12: Ariana KIF vs Hisingens, 2.30pm

Match 13: Ariana CC vs Ariana KIF, 4.30pm

Match 14: Malmo vs Hisingens, 6.45pm

Match 15: Ariana CC vs Malmo, 8.45pm

Thursday, May 15

Match 16: Seaside vs Ariana KIF, 12.30pm

Match 17: Hisingens vs Ariana CC, 2.30pm

Match 18: Seaside vs Ariana KIF, 4.30pm

Match 19: Seaside vs Hisingens, 6.45pm

Match 20: Ariana KIF vs Hisingens, 8.45pm

Friday, May 16

Eliminator: TBC vs TBC, 12.30pm

Qualifier 1: TBC vs TBC, 2.30pm

Qualifier 2: TBC vs TBC, 5.30pm

Final: TBC vs TBC, 8.45pm

ECS Sweden Landskrona 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of ECS Sweden Landskrona 2025 will be available on the Fancode app and website.

ECS Sweden Landskrona 2025: Full Squads

Ariana CC

Aryan Sarweri, Bashir Ahmed, Farid Zahir, Naser Batcha, Niyazwali Zargul, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Wahid Sharifi, Zalmay Daftani, Hafizullah Shinwari, Omar Zadran, Qader Khan, Absar Khan, Ata Rehman, Baz Mohammad Ayubi, Sahak Farhad, Omar Sharifi, Mohammad Babak, Zamin Zazai, Asmaulhaq Sahak, Muhammad Atif, Delawar Khan, Hamed Arabzai, Ihsanullah Wafa, Mahmood Babar, Nusratullah Sultan, Samiulhaq Gujer.

Ariana KIF

Dharmender Singh, Salar Khan, Sambit Pattanaik, Hardeep Virk, Mohammad Tariq Safi, Raseka Danasekara, Ayubkhan Azizi, Sedik Sahak, Usman Saifi, Akarmuddin Shirzad, Debarchan Dash, Dheeraj Malhotra, Naser Baluch, Lucky Ali.

Hisingens

Nithin Ramakrishna, Vivek Sharma, Sachin Karunakar, Amit Karel, Dharsh Murali, Suresh Chander, Vasanth Kumar, Aditya Somvanshi, Anil Gadariya, Chandan Murthy, Karthikeyan Sivanandham, Hemanth Ambrose, Venkat Girisan, Abhishek Patel, Chaitanya Kilari, Gokul Seenivasan, Janardhana Kakarla, Preetham Harinath, Adil Abid, Adithya Sivakumar, Arun Jangid, Aswin Madhav, Dwipendra Nayak, Gaurav Pathak, Gowtham Sowrirajan, Mahesh Mohan, Pavunuri Rakesh, Sreenivasa Sureshkumar, Sujit Bhuyan, Vishal Malaviya.

Malmo

Bilal Zaigham, Saqlain Karamat, Sanaullah Habibzai, Sunny Sharma, Hassan Zaigham, Harris Aziz, Saad Mohammad, Abdullah Chinwari, Qaisar Munir, Hammad Rafiq, Abdur Rahman Sudais, Momin Khan, Musadaq Mubarak, Wahab Ul Hassan.

Seaside

Atta Ul Mohsin, Umair Chaudary, Harinder Koranga, Manuj Jadvest, Ashad Ali, Hussain Ashiq, Bhawanjot Grewal, Hemanth Battula, Mujtaba Hakim, Shafat Ali Syed, Syed Gillani Rahim Safi, Abdul Haq Khan, Shahriar Hasan, Tas Qureshi, Zawwar Hussain.

