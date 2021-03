ECS T10 Bologna 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Six teams will compete in the ECS T10 tournament, which starts at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna from 22nd March.

Baracca Prato, Kings XI, Pianoro, Bologna, Cricket Stars and Royal Parma are the six teams participating in the ECS tournament. The knockout phase, including the ECS T10 final in Bologna, is scheduled for 27th March.

ECS T10 Bologna 2021 Schedule and Match Timings (All timings in IST)

22nd March, Monday

Baracca Prato vs Kings XI at 1:30 PM/

Pianoro vs Baracca Prato at 3:30 PM.

Bologna vs Pianoro at 5:30 PM.

Cricket Stars vs Bologna at 7:30 PM.

23rd March, Tuesday

Royal Parma vs Baracca Prato at 2:00 PM.

Kings XI vs Royal Parma at 4:00 PM.

Baracca Prato vs Bologna at 6:00 PM.

Kings XI vs Pianoro at 8:00 PM.

24th March, Wednesday

Royal Parma vs Cricket Stars at 2:00 PM.

Cricket Stars vs Pianoro at 4:00 PM.

Pianoro vs Royal Parma at 6:00 PM.

Royal Parma vs Bologna at 8:00 PM.

25th March, Thursday

Bologna vs Kings XI at 1:30 PM.

Cricket Stars vs Baracca Prato at 3:30 PM.

Kings XI vs Cricket Stars at 5:30 PM.

TBC vs TBC at 8:30 PM.

26th March, Friday

TBC vs TBC at 2:00 PM.

TBC vs TBC at 4:00 PM.

TBC vs TBC at 6:00 PM.

TBC vs TBC at 8:00 PM.

27th March, Saturday

TBC vs TBC at 1:00 PM.

TBC vs TBC (Semi-final 1) at 4:00 PM.

TBC vs TBC (Semi-final 2) at 6:00 PM.

TBC vs TBC (Final) at 9:00 PM.

ECS T10 Bologna 2021 Live streaming Details

ECS T10 Bologna will be live streamed on FanCode, Sports Flick and the European Cricket Network’s YouTube channel.

ECS T10 Bologna 2021 Squads

Baracca Prato

Abid Hussain, Ali Hassan, Amjad Shavez, Arsian Akhtar, Asim Ali, Dastageer Ghulam, Hamid Shad Ali, Zaryab Arshad, Asfand Faraz, Hamza Miran, Shahid Imran, Hassan Ali, Ilyas Ahmed, Karamat Ullah khan, Muddsar Ali, Pradeep Kamara, Riasat Ali, Shams Ejaz, SHeraz Asim, Tadeel Shahzad, Zaheer Abbas, Zaka Ullah, Asim Javaid, Mehboob Ur Rehman.

Pianoro

Anam Mollik, Muhammad Abuzar, Shammi Mahendra, Asim Khalid, Hammad Amjad, Muhammad Abubakkar, Nisantha Anton, Aravinth Suresh, Arslan Rana, Charles Fernando, Farhan Shafique, Nicolo Fernando, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Waleed Rana, Nasir Abaas, Raheel Riaz, Zeeshan Ahmed.

Kings XI

Harmanjeet Singh, Harmanpreetpal Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Malkeet Singh, Simranjit Singh, Atiq Tabraiz, Momi Taran, Muhammed Maqsood, Noman Ali, Ravi Paul, Sukhjinder Singhrobin, Jagmeet Singh, Jaipal Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Muhammed Awais, Praveen Kumar, Rakibull Hassan, Shafique Muhammad, Jagjit Singh, Manjeet Singh Salman Ali, Vikas Kumar.

Bologna

Faizan Hussain, Malik Safraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Sufiyan Afzal, Akash Deep, Khayer Abul, Leghad Khan, Mario Bianco, Qasim Janjua, Ankush Kumar, Babar Ghafar, Hasham Mushtaq, Hashir Iftikhar, Jaswinder Singh, Muhammad Adnan, Revanth Pannala, Shaheer Saleem, Sheraz Ali, Suresh Kolli, Vikas Kalyan, Abdullah Razak, Zain Iftikhar.

Cricket Stars

Manpreet Singh, Rajinder Minhas, Sultan Hassan, Harpreet Singh, Navdeep Singh, Prabhjeet Singh, Adnan Saleem, Amit Heera, Balpreet Singh Chander, Gurpreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Majid Muhammad, Nalain Haider, Manjot Singh Gill, Narinder Singh, Suraj Prakash.

Royal Parma

Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Hardeep Singh, Satvir Singh, Sheraz Afzal, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Gurpreet Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Prabhdeep Singh, Rajmani Singh, Ram Jaspal, Sukhpal Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Balwinder Singh, Harkamal Singh, Mehmoor Javed.