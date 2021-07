ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The European Cricket Series is all set to move from Hungary to Bulgaria, with the ECS T10 Bulgaria commencing on July 5. A total of five teams will compete in the 2021 edition of ECS T10 Bulgaria at the National Sports Academy in Sofia.

The five teams competing for the silverware are Indo-Bulgarian CC, Academic - MU Sofia, BSCU - MU Plovdiv, Barbarians and VTU-MU Pleven. Each team will play the other team twice in the group stage before the tournament progresses into the knockout stages.

Defending champion MU Dons will start the 2021 edition of ECS T10 Bulgaria as favorites. However, the other sides also have firepower in their ranks and will give each other tough competition in this six-day event.

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

July 5, Monday

Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Academic - MU Sofia, 11:30 AM

Academic - MU Sofia vs Indo-Bulgarian CC, 1:30 PM

BSCU - MU Plovdiv vs Barbarians, 6:00 PM

Barbarians vs BSCU - MU Plovdiv, 8:00 PM

July 6, Tuesday

BSCU - MU Plovdiv vs Academic - MU Sofia, 11:30 AM

Academic - MU Sofia vs BSCU - MU Plovdiv, 1:30 PM

Barbarians vs VTU-MU Pleven, 3:30 PM

VTU-MU Pleven vs Barbarians, 5:30 PM

July 7, Wednesday

Indo-Bulgarian CC vs VTU-MU Pleven, 11:30 AM

VTU-MU Pleven vs Indo-Bulgarian CC, 1:30 PM

Academic - MU Sofia vs Barbarians, 3:30 PM

Barbarians vs Academic - MU Sofia, 5:30 PM

July 8, Thursday

Indo-Bulgarian CC vs BSCU - MU Plovdiv, 11:30 AM

BSCU - MU Plovdiv vs Indo-Bulgarian CC, 1:30 PM

Academic - MU Sofia vs VTU-MU Pleven, 3:30 PM

VTU-MU Pleven vs Academic - MU Sofia, 5:30 PM

July 9, Friday

Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Barbarians, 11:30 AM

Barbarians vs Indo-Bulgarian CC, 1:30 PM

VTU-MU Pleven vs BSCU - MU Plovdiv, 3:30 PM

BSCU - MU Plovdiv vs VTU-MU Pleven, 6:00 PM

July 10, Saturday

Eliminator, 11:30 AM

Qualifier 1, 1:30 PM

Qualifier 2, 4:30 PM

Final, 7:30 PM

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021: Live-streaming details

Fan Code will live stream all matches of the tournament for fans in India.

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021: Squads

Academic - MU Sofia

Ashbel Nicson, Bipin Gattapur, Gathsara Seekkuge, Kevin D'Souza, Nikhil Olveira, Albin Jacob, Bradleey Constantine, Delrick Vinu, Hassan Arslan, Huzaif Yousuf, Kevin George, Ahsan Rajan, Ali Rasool, Firas Hussain, Muhammad Tayub, Nabeen Hussein, Ishan De Silva, Omar Rasool

Indo-Bulgarian CC

Deep Singh, Sid Kulkarni, Hristo Lakov, Rohit Dhiman, Vignesh Viswanathan, Deepak Chauhan, Dushyant Sharma, Lovesh Sharma, Nirdosh Sharma, Suraj Negi, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra, Rohit Singh, Saheldzhalat Malang, Shafquat Khan, Uahedullah Shinvari

Barbarians

Adrei Lilov, Ivan Ivanov, Ivaylo Andreev, Krasimir Kamenov, Nikolay Nankov, Vasilen Kamburov, Boyko Ivanov, Deyan Shipkov, Ivaylo Katzarski, Julian Hristov, Mario Berberyan, Alexander Stoychev, Dimo Nikolov, Ivan Kamburov, Mohammad Fayaz, Hristo Ivanov, Vasil Hristov

VTU-MU Pleven

Jishnu Sivakumar, Suhaid Puthanpurayil, Aadithya Nair, Aamir Shah, Apoorv Mishra, Aswad Khan, Mayank Singh, Rabeeh Ur Rahman, Raheen Zaman, Akshay Harikumar, Amal Thomas, Mukul Kadyan, Ruhail Masood, Nithin Sunil, Tarun Yadav

BSCU - MU Plovdiv

Ali Hussain, Alwain Paul, Nabeen Javed, Vishnu Sureshbabu, Waqas Gondal, Esah Altaf, Faizan Rehman, Haamid Hussain, Muhammad Uzair, Parth Acharya, Adithya Patnam, Ali Lucman, Jalal Asif, Junaid Farooq, Sulaiman Ali, Aamir Nakhuda, Saim Hussain

