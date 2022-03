ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The European Cricket Series will move from Cartama to Cartaxo. There are a total of nine teams participating in the tournament. The Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria will host all the matches of the tournament.

The participating teams are Wild Panthers, Fighters CC, Friendship CC, Coimbra Knights, Malo, Gorkha 11, Indian Royals, Oeiras, Punjab CC, and Brothers XI Portugal.

The first match of the tournament will be played on March 28 with the grand finale scheduled for April 9. Each team will play a total of eight matches in the competition.

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

March 28, Monday

Malo vs Gorkha 11, 1 PM

Malo vs Gorkha 11, 3 PM

Fighters CC vs Brothers XI Portugal, 5 PM

Fighters CC vs Brothers XI Portugal, 7 PM

March 29, Tuesday

Indian Royals vs Gorkha 11, 1 PM

Indian Royals vs Gorkha 11, 3 PM

Fighters CC vs Malo, 5 PM

Fighters CC vs Malo, 7 PM

March 30, Wednesday

Brothers XI Portugal vs Malo, 1 PM

Brothers XI Portugal vs Malo, 3 PM

Indian Royals vs Fighters CC, 5 PM

Indian Royals vs Fighters CC, 7 PM

March 31, Thursday

Brothers XI Portugal vs Indian Royals, 1 PM

Brothers XI Portugal vs Indian Royals, 3 PM

Gorkha 11 vs Fighters CC, 5 PM

Gorkha 11 vs Fighters CC, 7 PM

April 1, Friday

Malo vs Indian Royals, 1 PM

Malo vs Indian Royals, 3 PM

Gorkha 11 vs Brothers XI Portugal, 5 PM

Gorkha 11 vs Brothers XI Portugal, 7 PM

April 2, Saturday

Coimbra Knights vs Friendship CC, 1 PM

Coimbra Knights vs Friendship CC, 3 PM

Wild Panthers vs Punjab CC, 5 PM

Wild Panthers vs Punjab CC, 7 PM

April 4, Monday

Oeiras vs Friendship CC, 1 PM

Oeiras vs Friendship CC, 3 PM

Wild Panthers vs Coimbra Knights, 5 PM

Wild Panthers vs Coimbra Knights, 7 PM

April 5, Tuesday

Punjab CC vs Coimbra Knights, 1 PM

Punjab CC vs Coimbra Knights, 3 PM

Oeiras vs Wild Panthers, 5 PM

Oeiras vs Wild Panthers, 7 PM

April 6, Wednesday

Punjab CC vs Oeiras, 1 PM

Punjab CC vs Oeiras, 3 PM

Friendship CC vs Wild Panthers, 5 PM

Friendship CC vs Wild Panthers, 7 PM

April 7, Thursday

Coimbra Knights vs Oeiras, 1 PM

Coimbra Knights vs Oeiras, 3 PM

Friendship CC vs Punjab CC, 5 PM

Friendship CC vs Punjab CC, 7 PM

April 8, Friday

Quarter-final 1, 1 PM

Quarter-final 2, 3 PM

Quarter-final 3, 5 PM

Quarter-final 4, 7 PM

April 9, Saturday

Semi-final 1, 1 PM

Semi-final 2, 3 PM

Bronze Final, 6 PM

Final, 9 PM

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022: Live Streaming Details

Fan Code app will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022: Squads

Wild Panthers

Akhil Varghese, Akshar Patel, Anupkumar Shrivastav, Arslan Naseem, Azhar Andani, Dharm Patel, Dhaval Patel, Dikshit Patel, Hardik Parekh, Hardik Patel, Javad Kallookkara, Jaydeep Patel, Krishna Neupane, Manjeet Singh, Md Omar Faruk, Mitul Patel, Parth Patel, Rahul Bhardwaj, Rahul Hudda, Raj Gulati, Sarath Sasi, Sarvesh Kumar, Shayaddur Rahman, Shiv Singh, Sunil Patel

Fighters CC

Deepu Mansurpuria, Gavie Dhillon, Gurwinder Singh, Jagdish Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Mandeep Singh, Manjit Singh, Mazhar Javed, Md Imran Hossain, Parwinder Singh, Pinda Aujla, Rajwinder Singh, Ravinder Singh, Varinder Virk, Vikas

Friendship CC

Akas Khan, Ashikur Rahman, Ashraful Rupu, Enamul Shamim, Imtiaz Hussain, Imtiaz Rana, Md Abdul Motin, Md Abu Sayed, Md Zakir Hussain, Mizu Rahman, Mohammad Alamin, Mohammad Asad, Mohammed Jayed Alam, Naim Rahman, Sabbir Ahmed, Sabbir Hussain, Saddam Hossain, Sayful Huda

Coimbra Knights

Abu Foysol, Amit Kumar, Andrew Winter, Ankush Kumar, Baljit Singh, Balwinder Singh, Christopher Redhead, Devin Kelly, Faisal Bashir, Girish Singh, Gurjeet Singh, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Kuldeep Gholiya, Lovey Saini, Md Zaman, Nitin Kamboj, Panda Waddup, Pedro Madeira, Rakesh Reddy Chennana, Ranjit Narayan, Ravi Kumar, Richard John, Rinku Singh, Satya Narayana, Steve Waddell, Tom Nicholas, Tony Madeira, Vikas Kumar

Malo

Aamer Ikram, Amandeep Singh, Amir Zaib, Asim Sarwar, Faisal Mushtaq, Gulfam Shahid, Jayesh Popat, Muhammad Adnan Gondal, Muhammad Naveed, Saim Ali, Shahid Mian, Shan Aziz, Waleed Amjad, Yasir Sabir, Zulfiqar Shah

Gorkha 11

Abdus Samad, Absar Alam, Binit Singh, Binod Gyawali, Dev Tamata, Fakhrul Hussain, Harjit Bhatia, Imran Khan, Keroon Kandel, Madhukar Thapa, Manjit Singh, Mohammed Shemu, Muhammad Adnan, Nilesh Suryawanshi, Qazi Abul Hussen, Rabin Sunuwar, Rahul Vishwakarma, Rieyag Uddin, Roushan Singh, Saddam Akbory, Shubham Bhatia, Shubham Chettri, Sripal Matta, Suman Ghimire, Suman Kunwar, Utsav Karki, Waleed Imran

Indian Royals

Ahammad Ullah, Ahmad Siddiqui, Amandeep Khokhar, Eshu Eshu, Gurpreet Singh, Ishwar Singh, Jai Parkash, Jass Singh, Jay Singh, John Zinkus, Lakshman KC, Lovejeet Singh, Lucky Pal, Md Jayed Khan Shaikat, Mujeeb Mohammad, Mukesh Agarwal, Navendu Sinha, Nikhi Rajan, Rayhan Khan, Ronak Nanvare, Shafraz Nizar, Sukhwinder Singh, Vishal Arora, Yasar Mustafa

Oeiras

Alexander Macey, Brendan Badenhorst, Carlo Buccimazza, Conrad Greenshields, Diogo Martins, Francoise Stoman, Junaid Khan, Krut Patel, Lucas Mount, Md Soraj Nipo, Miguel Stoman, Mubeen Tariq, Parth Jounjat, Paulo Buccimazza

Punjab CC

Abdul Qazi, Abu Sufyan, Ahsan Raza, Ali Raza, Amit Datta, Arslan Ahmad, Bilal Naseem, Bilal Nasir, Jabran Gulzar, Mehtab Qayyum, Muzamal Abbas, Parveen Singh, Qaisar Ilyas, Rana Sarwar, Rao Imran, Sadam Hussain, Shafaqat Ali, Syed Ali Naqi, Umair Sarwar, Umar Muhammad, Usama Ali

Brothers XI Portugal

Ajay Kumar, Aman Manhas, Aman Singh, Amarjit Singh, Amarpreet Singh, Amninder Singh, Balwinder Singh, Dhiraj Minhas, Gagandeep Singh, Ghotra Singh, Harsh Kumar, Jaki Khan, Jatinder Singh, Kuljinder Singh, Mandip Singh, Manpreet Singh, Muhammad Shan, Neeraj Kumar, Onkar Singh, Pardeep Nangloo, Ravi Isvar, Sanjeev Kumar

