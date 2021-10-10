ECS T10 Croatia 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings & live-streaming details

The inaugural edition of the ECS T10 Croatia will commence on Monday, October 11th at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground in Split, Croatia.

The tournament is organized by the Croatian Cricket Federation (CCF) in partnership with Sir Oliver Split Cricket Club and is supported by the European Cricket Network. The tournament features some good teams with quality players and is expected to be an intense one.

Sir Oliver Split CC, Split India Brodosplit, Zagreb Sokol CC, Belgrade CC, and Ljubljana CC are the five teams competing in the event. 24 matches will be contested over the course of six days with the finals set for October 16th.

All matches will be played at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground in Split, Croatia.

ECS T10 Croatia 2021: Full Schedule and Match Timings (IST)

Monday, October 11

Zagreb Sokol vs Belgrade, 12:30 PM

Zagreb Sokol vs Belgrade, 2:30 PM

Split India Brodosplit vs Sir Oliver Split, 4:30 PM

Split India Brodosplit vs Sir Oliver Split, 6:30 PM

Tuesday, October 12

Ljubljana vs Belgrade, 12:30 PM

Ljubljana vs Belgrade, 2:30 PM

Split India Brodosplit vs Zagreb Sokol, 4:30 PM

Split India Brodosplit vs Zagreb Sokol, 6:30 PM

Wednesday, October 13

Sir Oliver Split vs Zagreb Sokol, 12:30 PM

Sir Oliver Split vs Zagreb Sokol, 2:30 PM

Ljubljana vs Split India Brodosplit, 4:30 PM

Ljubljana vs Split India Brodosplit, 6:30 PM

Thursday, October 14

Sir Oliver Split vs Ljubljana, 12:30 PM

Sir Oliver Split vs Ljubljana, 2:30 PM

Belgrade vs Split India Brodosplit, 4:30 PM

Belgrade vs Split India Brodosplit, 6:30 PM

Friday, October 15

Zagreb Sokol vs Ljubljana, 12:30 PM

Zagreb Sokol vs Ljubljana, 2:30 PM

Belgrade vs Sir Oliver Spirit, 4:30 PM

Belgrade vs Sir Oliver Spirit, 6:30 PM

Saturday, October 16

Eliminator, 12:30 PM

Qualifier 1, 2:30 PM

Qualifier 2, 5:30 PM

Final, 8:30 PM

ECS T10 Croatia 2021: Live Streaming Details

The ECS T10 Croatia matches will be streamed live on the Fancode website and app for fans in India.

ECS T10 Croatia 2021: Squads

Zagreb Sokol CC

Aman Maheshwari, Arpit Shukla, Christopher Osborne, Christopher Turkich, Daniel Lazarides, Jai Thakur, MD Shaikat, Mark Davies, Nils Gornal, Peter Amaan, Richard Probst, Sohail Ahmad, Suresh Shanmugam, Ullah Ahammad, Viraj Bhammar, Wasal Kamal

Belgrade CC

Alexander Dizija, Alister Gajic, Ayo Mene Ejegi, Bogdan Dugic, Leslie Dunbar, Mark Pavlovic, Michael Dorgan, Nemanja Zimonjic, Nicholas Johns-Wickberg, Robin Vitas, Sachin Shinde, Slobodan Tosic, Vukasin Zimonjic, Wintley Burton

Ljubljana CC

Abrar Bilal, Awais Ikram, Ayush Pandey, Ayyaz Qureshi, Dinesh Matla, Izaz Ali, Mirwais Shinwari, Mubashar Ali, Nilesh Ujawe, Om Raj, Rizwan Zahoor, Saadii Cheema, Saeedullah Azarkhail, Shahid Arshad, Shoaib Siddiqui, Tomaz Pazlar, Waqar Khan, Zeeshan Goraya

Split India Brodosplit

Achari Sethunathan, Amal Manuel, Asif MD, Frajeesh Vallupara, Johnson Mathew, Kuruvilla Abraham, Mahesh Nukanaboina, Mohan Karanam, Nirmal Anthikkadu, Pashe Sadagopan, Prabakaran Anbazhagan, Ranjithkumar Murugan, Sellamuthu Ramasamy, Vasu Pulibanti

Sir Oliver Split CC

David Skinner, Drazan Jakolis, Josip Jukic, Jovan Reb, Luka Stubbs, MD Masum, Nikola Davidovic, Nikola Stanojevic, Pavel Florin, Rahman Ademi, Renato Plenkovic, Sakib Hasan, Sam Houghton, Sandeep Soni, Stefan Nerandzic, Vedran Zanko

