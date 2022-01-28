ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The all-new European Cricket Series season is all set to commence on January 30, 2022, with ECS T10 Gibraltar. A total of five teams will take part in the competition, with the grand finale to take place on February 10.

Each team will play a total of eight matches in the tournament, with the top two sides to make the final. The third and fourth-placed teams will play the bronze final. Tarik, Calpe Giants, Pirates, Bavaria and Sloggers are the eight participating teams. The Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar will host all the games of the tournament.

ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

January 30, Sunday

Tarik vs Calpe Giants, 9:30 PM

January 31, Monday

Tarik vs Calpe Giants, 12:00 AM

Calpe Giants vs Pirates, 9:30 PM

February 1, Tuesday

Calpe Giants vs Pirates, 12:00 AM

Bavaria vs Sloggers, 10:00 PM

February 2, Wednesday

Bavaria vs Sloggers, 12:00 AM

Tarik vs Pirates, 10:00 PM

February 3, Thursday

Tarik vs Pirates, 12:00 AM

Calpe Giants vs Bavaria, 10:00 PM

February 4, Friday

Calpe Giants vs Bavaria, 12:00 AM

Sloggers vs Tarik, 10:00 PM

February 5, Saturday

Sloggers vs Tarik, 12:00 AM

Bavaria vs Pirates, 10:00 PM

February 6, Sunday

Bavaria vs Pirates, 12:00 AM

Bavaria vs Tarik, 10:00 PM

February 7, Monday

Bavaria vs Tarik, 12:00 AM

Sloggers vs Calpe Giants, 10:00 PM

February 8, Tuesday

Sloggers vs Calpe Giants, 12:00 AM

Sloggers vs Pirates, 10:00 PM

February 9, Wednesday

Sloggers vs Pirates, 12:00 AM

Bronze Final, 10:00 PM

February 10, Thursday

Final - 12:00 AM

ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022: Live Streaming

Fan Code will live stream all games of the tournament for fans in India.

ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022: Squads

Bavaria

Andrew Cromb, Andrew Reyes, Andrew Rodriguez, Christian Lowe, Christian Rocca, Christopher Gomila, David Mitchell, Dylan Casciaro, Erin Barnett, Iain Latin, Ian Farrell, James Bosio, John Mathews, Julian Santos, Karl Santos, Kenroy Nestor, Kyle Du Plessis, Morgan Peters, Richard Buzaglo, Robert Alexander, Robin Petrie, Ryan Grimes, Samarth Bodha, Vikram Khatwani

Calpe Giants

Blaise Cook, Dave Barley, David Jacobs, David Robeson, Gareth Bunday, Harry Scott, Jack Horrocks, Joseph Marples, Karim Vatvani, Lee Rimmer, Lee Sims, Lorne Burns, Matthew Clenahan, Michael Lamin, Patrick Hatchman, Paul Edgeller, Robert Azopardi, Sam Houghton, Scott Blake, Scott Rowbottom, Thomas Orton, Zachary Simpson

Pirates

Adetayo Atoloye, Arun Purushotham, Asif Tarar, Christopher Delaney, Christopher Watkins, David Quach, Huw Barber-Jones, James Allan, James Stephenson, Kieron J Ferrary, Louis Bruce, Mark Garratt, Nadeem hussain, Nikhil Advani, Ravi Panchal, Richard Cunningham, Richard Hatchman, Robert Dixon, Sebastian Suarez, Steven Gilbert, Thomas Phillips, William Duarte, William Peters

Sloggers

Bryan Zammit, Carl Ramagge, Charles Harrison, Christian Barbara, Christian Navas, Damien Delgado, Emerson Rovegno, Garry Turner-Bone, Jawaad Bokhari, Jonathan Gracia, Jorgen Haveland, Joseph Neale, Julian Freyone, Kayron Stagno, Lee Graham, Luke Collado, Mark Bacarese, Mark Casciaro, Matthew Hunter, Matthew Reoch, Obdulio Bacarese, Paul Buttigieg, Rajesh Kochhar, Ryan Gonzalez, Timothy Reoch

Tarik

Also Read Article Continues below

Adam Orfila, Amit Malhotra, Avinash Pai, Daniel Chandley, Daniel Guest, Harshdepp Singh, James Templeton, Jesse Olivares, Jonathan West, Maanav Nayak, Marc Gouws, Mark Gomez, Matthew Whelan, Michael Kelly, Myles Goodfellow, Sameer Nayak, Sebastian Maynard, Shaun Ainsworth, Sukhjit Singh, Suresh Nelakurthi, Timothy Anderson, Zaheer Uddin

Edited by Bhargav