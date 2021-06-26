ECS T10 Hungary 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The European Cricket Series will next move from Malta to Hungary. ECS T10 Hungary will feature five teams, one more than last year’s tournament. All the games this season will be played at the GB Oval in Szodliget.

Blinders Blizzards, Budapest Blinders, Royal Tigers, United Csalad and Cobra Cricket Club are the five teams ECS T10 Hungary this season. The Royal Tigers will enter the tournament as the defending champions after they defeated the Cobra Cricket Club in the ECS T10 final last year.

Each team will play a total of eight games in the ECS T10 league stage before the tournament moves to the playoffs, which will be followed by the grand final.

ECS T10 Hungary 2021: Full schedule & match timings (IST)

June 28, Monday

Blinders Blizzards vs Budapest Blinders, 12:30 PM

Blinders Blizzards vs Budapest Blinders, 2:30 PM

Royal Tigers vs United Csalad, 4:30 PM

Royal Tigers vs United Csalad, 6:30 PM

June 29, Tuesday

United Csalad vs Budapest Blinders, 12:30 PM

United Csalad vs Budapest Blinders, 2:30 PM

Cobra Cricket Club vs Blinders Blizzards, 4:30 PM

Cobra Cricket Club vs Blinders Blizzards, 6:30 PM

June 30, Wednesday

Blinders Blizzards vs Royal Tigers, 12:30 PM

Blinders Blizzards vs Royal Tigers, 2:30 PM

Budapest Blinders vs Cobra Cricket Club, 4:30 PM

Budapest Blinders vs Cobra Cricket Club, 6:30 PM

July 1, Thursday

United Csalad vs Cobra Cricket Club, 12:30 PM

United Csalad vs Cobra Cricket Club, 2:30 PM

Royal Tigers vs Budapest Blinders, 4:30 PM

Royal Tigers vs Budapest Blinders, 6:30 PM

July 2, Friday

Cobra Cricket Club vs Royal Tigers, 12:30 PM

Cobra Cricket Club vs Royal Tigers, 2:30 PM

United Csalad vs Blinders Blizzards, 4:30 PM

United Csalad vs Blinders Blizzards, 6:30 PM

July 3, Saturday

Eliminator, 12:30 PM

Qualifier 1, 2:30 PM

Qualifier 2, 5:30 PM

Final, 8:30 PM

ECS T10 Hungary 2021: Live-streaming details

FanCode.com will live stream all the matches of the tournament for cricket fans in India.

ECS T10 Hungary 2021: Squads

Blinders Blizzards

Amjad Aziz, Muhammad Uzair, Anup Gupta, Ishfaq Bhat, Onur Ozkul, Usama Kajla, Ehsan Sherani, Jassi Singh, Kamran Wahid, Omer Zahid, Mehraj Haris, Ali Shan, Hasnain Meer, Hemanth Perumal, Rahul Goyal, Madhav Gupta, Sachin Chauhan, Zubair Muzaffar Bhat

United Csalad

Amit Parihar, Ashrith Darapureddy, Bobby Patel, Hrishi Chekuri, Jack Murrell, Madhu Sabbavarapu, Rameez Hashmi, Satyam Subhash, Vinod Kumar, Adam Karn, Ajith Sreedharakurup, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Fasih Atif, Francis Farrell, Raghav Sharma, Satyender Parihar, Hassan Ashfaq, Kamran Shah, Khushal Gabhane, Loysten Sebastian, Rohit Kumar, Anil Pattnaik, Kashif Muhammad, Saad Akib, Vinoth Ravindran

Budapest Blinders

Abbas Ghani, Ali Farasat, Kalum Akurugoda, Mahela Daub, Danyal Akbar, Nisantha Liyanage, Salman Khan, Sandeep Mohandas, Ali Yalmaz, Asanka Weligamage, Muhammad Irfan Ghani, Izhar Khan, Maaz Bhaiji, Steffan Gooch

Cobra Cricket Club

Anuj Kumar, Jogi Sehgal, Mohmand Rahmatullah, Achuk Singh, Amal Jacob, Arun Venkatarajan, Ashu Mathur, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Cicil Kurian, Duncan Shoebridge, Srinivas Mandali, Deepak Mallappa, Hafeez Ullah, Rahul Wasnik, Ravi Yadav, Sanjay Kumar, Satish Inakoti, Sheikh Rasik, Vishnu Vasudev, Amit Pandey, Kailash Chander, Nitin Narve, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana

Royal Tigers

Abhishek Kheterpal, Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Safi Zahir, Zeeshan Khan, Akram Malik, Habib Deldar, Ruturaj Sawant, Venkata Narashiman, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Abhitesh Prashar, Emad Khan, Rabin Momin, Tonmoy Gomes, Marc Ahuja, Stan Ahuja, Sufiyan Mohammed

