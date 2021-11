ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2021 will commence on November 1 (Monday) in Rome, with a total of five teams competing in the tournament.

The ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2021 tournament will be played in a round-robin format, with a total of 20 group stage games to be played. The league phase will be followed by Eliminator, Qualifier and the final on November 6.

Royal Roma, Kings XI, Venezia, Fresh Topical and Jinnah Brescia are the five sides competing in the event. These teams have some experienced players as well as talented youngsters in their ranks, who will pit their skills against each other for the coveted ECS title.

ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2021: Full Schedule and Match Timings (IST)

Monday, November 1

Royal Roma vs Kings XI, 1:00 PM

Venezia vs Fresh Topical, 3:00 PM

Royal Roma vs Kings XI, 5:00 PM

Venezia vs Fresh Topical, 7:00 PM

Tuesday, November 2

Jinnah Brescia vs Kings XI, 1:00 PM

Venezia vs Royal Roma, 3:00 PM

Jinnah Brescia vs Kings XI, 5:00 PM

Venezia vs Royal Roma, 7:00 PM

Wednesday, November 3

Jinnah Brescia vs Venezia, 1:00 PM

Fresh Topical vs Royal Roma, 3:00 PM

Jinnah Brescia vs Venezia, 5:00 PM

Fresh Topical vs Royal Roma, 7:00 PM

Thursday, November 4

Kings XI vs Venezia, 1:00 PM

Fresh Topical vs Jinnah Brescia, 3:00 PM

Kings XI vs Venezia, 5:00 PM

Fresh Topical vs Jinnah Brescia, 7:00 PM

Friday, November 5

Royal Roma vs Jinnah Brescia, 1:00 PM

Kings XI vs Fresh Topical, 3:00 PM

Royal Roma vs Jinnah Brescia, 5:00 PM

Kings XI vs Fresh Topical, 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 6

Eliminator, 1:00 PM

Qualifier, 4:00 PM

Final, 7:00 PM.

ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2021: Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can live stream all matches of the competition via the Fancode app or website.

ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2021: Squads

Royal Roma

Alla Karteek, Amran Shahzad, Anil Kumar, Arif Muhammad, Bejawada Phanindra, Bhupinder Dev, Dharamvir Kumar, Fakhrul Islam, Harkirat Singh, Hassan Mubashar, Khalifa Muhammad, Kulwinder Ram, Milap Singh, Mohammad Munir, Mubarak Hossain, Muneeb Niazi, Muzaifa Muhammad, Nur Mohammod, Rajwinder Singh, Shoaib Awan, Sohail Mahamood, Surajpal Singh, Umar Shahzad, Usman Mubashar, Vajrala Reddy, Zulqarnain Ali

Kings XI

Amarjit Singh, Harmanjeet Singh, Harmanpreetpal Singh, Jagjit Nagra, Jagmeet Singh, Jaipal Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Malkeet Singh, Manjeet Singh, Momi Taran, Noman Ali, Salman Ali, Sarbjit Singh, Satish Kumar, Shafique Muhammad, Simranjit Singh, Usman Miakhil, Vikas Kumar

Venezia

Biplob Miah, Ezajul Hosen, Hosan Ahmed, Hossain Alamin, Imran Khan, Kamrul Haque, Mahbub Khan, Mahmudul Islam, Mazibur Sharif, Mehedi Nitol, Miah Alamin, Muhammad Asif, Munna Ahammed, Nazmul Haque, Nishantha Dehiwattage, Rajib Miah, Raju Miah, Sabuj Mondal, Shagar Choquder, Sharif Ahmmed, Simone Bolgan, Sojun Islam

Fresh Topical

Amir Sharif, Bilal Hamid, Fiaz Muhammad, Fida Hussain, Hakimi Suliman, Hassan Jamil, Hussain Bilal, Hussnain Cheema, Imran Muhammad, Mahash Javed, Muhammad Imran, Sadam Hussain, Sami Ullah, Shahzad Hamayun, Shahzad Sarwar, Sikander Abbas, Usman Ali, Zahid Cheema, Zain Naqvi

Jinnah Brescia

Azhar Hussain, Charith Fernando, Faheem Nazir, Ghulam Farid, Hamid Warraich, Harsha Wass, Hasan Ali, Hasnat Ahmed, Hassan Ahmad, Janaka Wass, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Sajjad, Nisar Ahmed, Rizwan Tanweer, Rukhsar Ahmed, Shahrukh Butt, Shahrukh Nawaz, Sukhwinder Singh.

