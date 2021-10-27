ECS T10 L'Alfas Del Pi 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The 2021 European Championship Series T10 (ECS T10) Spain Alfas Del Pi is all set to commence on Wednesday, October 27.

The tournament, to be held in Alicante, will feature three teams playing a total of 12 games in a round-robin style format. Each team will be up against the other four times across three days. Four matches will be played on each day, with the last game scheduled for Friday, October 29.

Intellectuals CC, Madrid United and Sporting Alfas are the three teams competing in the event. The three teams were part of the first-ever ECS tournament - ECS T10 Alicante 2020 - where Madrid United emerged as the winners.

The tournament features quality players playing for the coveted title. All matches will be played at the Sporting Alfa Cricket Club, Alicante.

ECS T10 L'Alfas Del Pi 2021: Full Schedule and Match Timings (IST)

Wednesday, October 27

Sporting Alfas vs Intellectuals CC, 12:30 PM

Sporting Alfas vs Intellectuals CC, 2:30 PM

Madrid United vs Intellectuals CC, 4:30 PM

Sporting Alfas vs Madrid United, 6:30 PM

Thursday, October 28

Madrid United vs Intellectuals CC, 12:30 PM

Madrid United vs Sporting Alfas, 2:30 PM

Sporting Alfas vs Intellectuals CC, 4:30 PM

Madrid United vs Intellectuals CC, 6:30 PM

Friday, October 29

Sporting Alfas vs Madrid United, 12:30 PM

Intellectuals CC vs Madrid United, 4:30 PM

Sporting Alfas vs Intellectuals CC, 4:30 PM

Sporting Alfas vs Madrid United, 6:30 PM

ECS T10 L'Alfas Del Pi 2021: Live Streaming Details

The 2021 ECS T10 L'Alfas Del Pi matches will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ECS T10 L'Alfas Del Pi 2021: Squads

Madrid United

Abul Kalam Azad, Jahidul Islam, Kamil Ahmed, Kashif Iqbal, Rashid Abbasi, Robiul Khan, Shazzad Hossain, Touseef Arshad, Waqar Mirza, Hamid Abdul, Ittefaq Ahmad.

Intellectuals CC

Abdul Manan, Faisal Rehman, Furqan Muhammad, Rahat Abbas, Shakeel Sultan, Umair Akram, Zia ul Qayum, Hassan Askari, Husnain Akram, Ibtisam Ahmad, Javed Iqbal, Muhammad Kaleem, Nadeem.

Sporting Alfas

Antonio Brown, Paul Quinlan, Phill Pennick, Rhys Flower, Tyler Hogan, Waqar Ashraf, Christian Munoz, Darren Walker, Jack Perman, Jake Sunderland, Jamie Roper, Jamshaid Ahmed, Muhammad Imran.

