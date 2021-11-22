ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021, which will be the last tournament of European cricket in 2021, is all set to commence on Monday, 22nd November.

The ten-over tournament will be staged in Malta and will witness ten teams fighting for the coveted trophy. The ten teams contesting the ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 have been divided into two groups.

Group A includes Bugibba Blasters, Mater Dei, Msida Warriors, Overseas, and Southern Crusaders. American University of Malta, Atlas UTC Knights, Gozo, Marsa, and Royal Strikers have been slotted into Group B at the ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021.

A total of 47 matches including the knockouts and final, will be played in the ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 over a period of 12 days. The group stage matches will be contested in round-robin-style with each team facing the other team twice. It will then be followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final which will all be played on 4th December.

All matches of the ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta.

ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021: Full Schedule and Match Timings in IST

Monday, November 22

Southern Crusaders vs Msida Warriors, 1:00 PM.

Southern Crusaders vs Msida Warriors, 3:00 PM.

Overseas vs Bugibba Blasters, 5:00 PM.

Overseas vs Bugibba Blasters, 7:00 PM.

Tuesday, November 23

Mater Dei vs Msida Warriors, 1:00 PM.

Mater Dei vs Msida Warriors, 3:00 PM.

Overseas vs Southern Crusaders, 5:00 PM.

Overseas vs Southern Crusaders, 7:00 PM.

Wednesday, November 24

Bugibba Blasters vs Southern Crusaders, 1:00 PM.

Bugibba Blasters vs Southern Crusaders, 3:00 PM.

Mater Dei vs Overseas, 5:00 PM.

Mater Dei vs Overseas, 7:00 PM.

Thursday, November 25

Bugibba Blasters vs Mater Dei , 1:00 PM.

Bugibba Blasters vs Mater Dei, 3:00 PM.

Msida Warriors vs Overseas, 5:00 PM.

Msida Warriors vs Overseas, 7:00 PM.

Friday, November 26

Southern Crusaders vs Mater Dei, 1:00 PM.

Southern Crusaders vs Mater Dei, 3:00 PM.

Msida Warriors vs Bugibba Blasters, 5:00 PM.

Msida Warriors vs Bugibba Blasters, 7:00 PM.

Saturday, November 27

Marsa vs Atlas UTC Knights, 1:00 PM.

Marsa vs Atlas UTC Knights, 3:00 PM.

American University of Malta vs Royal Strikers, 5:00 PM.

American University of Malta vs Royal Strikers, 7:00 PM.

Monday, November 29

Gozo vs Atlas UTC Knights, 1:00 PM.

Gozo vs Atlas UTC Knights, 3:00 PM.

American University of Malta vs Marsa, 5:00 PM.

American University of Malta vs Marsa, 7:00 PM.

Tuesday, November 30

Royal Strikers vs Marsa, 1:00 PM.

Royal Strikers vs Marsa, 3:00 PM.

Gozo vs American University of Malta, 5:00 PM.

Gozo vs American University of Malta, 7:00 PM.

Wednesday, December 1

Royal Strikers vs Gozo, 1:00 PM.

Royal Strikers vs Gozo, 3:00 PM.

Atlas UTC Knights vs American University of Malta, 5:00 PM.

Atlas UTC Knights vs American University of Malta, 7:00 PM.

Thursday, December 2

Marsa vs Gozo, 1:00 PM.

Marsa vs Gozo, 3:00 PM.

Atlas UTC Knights vs Royal Strikers, 5:00 PM.

Atlas UTC Knights vs Royal Strikers, 7:00 PM.

Friday, December 3 [ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 Quarterfinals]

Quarter-final 1, 1:00 PM.

Quarter-final 2, 3:00 PM.

Quarter-final 3, 5:00 PM.

Quarter-final 4, 7:00 PM.

Saturday, December 4 [ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 Semifinals and Final]

Semi-final 1, 1:00 PM.

Semi-final 2, 3:00 PM.

Final, 6:00 PM.

ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021: Live Streaming Details

Fan Code will live stream all matches of the ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 for fans in India.

ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021: Squads

American University of Malta

Girish Reddy, Jitu Singh, Nishit Bhatt, Saneesh Kumar, Saurav Bhatia, Akhil Konda, Darshanik Gohil, Parha Das, Shubh Patel, Abhishek Kuntala, Abhishek Prajapati, Amandeep Ralhan, Jit Patel, Kalki Kumar, Mithilesh Shrimali, Mitul Patel, Oliver Millard, Ravi Paul, Shubham Chauhan, Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar, Tarak Shah.

Atlas UTC Knights

Akashlal Ramesan, Al Ameen Abdul, Ciril Mathew, Nithin Sunny, Samuel Stanislaus, Bose Paul, Jameel Muhammed, Justin Shaju, Nithin Babu, Asif Sha, Basil George, Eldhose Mathew, Manoj Salikumar, Sujesh Appu, Vishnu Shaju, Ajay John, Avinash Dileep, Shahin Saddham.

Bugibba Blasters

Ajay Kumar, Devendra Negi, Faiz Ullah, Gaurav Maithani, Kalki Kumar, Partha Das, Pulam Bisht, Ravi Pal, Shiv Singh, Sohan Singh, Suresh Dobal, Vijay Singh, Vikas Bisht, Vinay Negi.

Gozo

Aji Wilson, Jerin Jacob, Leonard Nijan, Saikumar Nellikkunnu, Siljo Varkey, Rajeesh Jawaharlal, Sandeep Sasikumar, Shibil Palakkalappil, Ajeesh Antony, Ajin Jose, Basil Scaria, Janak Bhandari, Sethil Raj, Tanu Babu, Milton Devasia, Renju Ravi.

Marsa

Fanyan Mughal, Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Zohaib Anil, David Athwal, Farhan Masih, Noshair Akhter, Riaz Ashraf, Waseem Abbas, Glen Tavilla, Haroon Mughal, Muhammad Zubbair, Noman Mehar, Sidharth Anand, Johnnie Grima, Muhammad Usman, Niraj Khanna.

Mater Dei

Antony Dharamraj, Michael Nazir, Mohit Panchal, Shamoon Liaqat, Suleman Muhammad, Terminder Sappal, Atif Sharazy, Faisal Naeem, Lazar Sharoon, Salman Khan, Cornelius Younus, Judit Vijexton, Mohammed Sanawar, Muthu Kumaran, Naresh Medak, Uday Maclean, Azeem Sathi, Samuel Aquilina, Shrijay Patel.

Msida Warriors

Akhil Piostine, Ashwin Paul, Basil Joy, Divyesh Kumar, Joy Mathai, Libin Baby, Minesh Mathai, Nandulal Sivan, Rahul Nair, Ratish Nair, Renil Paul, Rijesh Jayamalli, Rockey Dainish, Sajith Sukumaran, Sebin Joseph, Shijil Joy, Sreejith Mohanan, Sreekumar Nair, Tom Thomas, Tony Louis.

Overseas

Gerald Sant, Henry Redknap, Tariq Jawed, Tim Cleasby, Alex Meears, Aron Oulton, David Marks, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt, Jean Pierre Ford, Luke Bradley, Michael Hart, Peter Rydzkowski, Andrew Naudi, Callum Burke, Charl Kleinepunte, Christo Viljoen, Clyde Rossouw, Eldon Pillay, Jurg Hirschi, Matthew Towns, Clyde Palmer, Heinrich Gericke, Sean Byrne.

Royal Strikers

Ashins Laiby, Febin Poulose, Mohammed Shareef, Sebin Thomas, Clinton Paul, Jaison Jerome, Rubin James, Jithin Roy, Kushlesh Koppaka, Livin Varghese, Midhun Mohanan, Rejit Abraham, Savio Thomas, Sanish Mani, Srinivas Mukkamala.

Southern Crusaders

Aneel Shahid, Angelo Delardon, Michael Goonetilleke, Azwan Kamaleen, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Waseem Sajjad, Denasa Abeysinghe, Eardley Chandiram, Eranga Jayawardhana, Ezhaq Masih, Muhammad Bilal, Royal Butt, Thilan Perera, Zeshan Yousaf, Gopal Thakur, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Ryan Bastiansz.

