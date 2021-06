ECS T10 Malta League 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The upcoming ECS T10 Malta League will see 10 teams taking part in the 12-day event.

While Atlas UTC Knights, American University of Malta, Royal Strikers, Marsa and Southern Crusaders are drawn in Group A of the ECS T10 Malta 2021, Mater Dei, Gozo, Overseas, Super Kings and Swieqi United are part of Group B.

Defending champions Marsa defeated Atlas UTC Knights by 35 runs in the final of the previous edition of the ECS T10 Malta.

The ECS T10 Malta will have a double round-robin format, with each team playing eight group stage games in total before the tournament progresses to the knockout rounds.

The Marsa Sports Complex in Malta will host all games of the ECS T10 Malta.

ECS T10 Malta 2021: Full schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

June 14, Monday

American University of Malta vs Royal Strikers, 12:30 PM

Souther Crusaders vs American University of Malta, 2:30 PM

Royal Strikers vs Atlas UTC Knights, 4:30 PM

Atlas UTC Knights vs Southern Crusaders, 7:00 PM

June 15, Tuesday

Mater Dei vs Swieqi United, 12:30 PM

Overseas vs Super Kings, 2:30 PM

Super Kings vs Mater Dei, 4:30 PM

Swieqi United vs Overseas, 7:00 PM

June 16, Wednesday

Royal Strikers vs Marsa, 12:30 PM

Atlas UTC Knights vs Southern Crusaders, 2:30 PM

Royal Strikers vs American University of Malta, 4:30 PM

Marsa vs Atlas UTC Knights, 7:00 PM

June 17, Thursday

Super Kings vs Gozo, 12:30 PM

Swieqi United vs Mater Dei, 2:30 PM

Super Kings vs Overseas, 4:30 PM

Gozo vs Swieqi United, 7:00 PM

June 18, Friday

Mater Dei vs Overseas, 12:30 PM

Overseas vs Gozo, 2:30 PM

Gozo vs Mater Dei, 4:30 PM

Super Kings vs Swieqi United, 7:00 PM

June 19, Saturday

Southern Crusaders vs Marsa, 12:30 PM

Swieqi United vs Gozo, 2:30 PM

Marsa vs American University of Malta, 4:30 PM

Gozo vs Mater Dei, 7:00 PM

June 21, Monday

Atlas UTC Knights vs American University of Malta, 12:30 PM

Royal Strikers vs Atlas UTC Knights, 2:30 PM

American University of Malta vs Southern Crusaders, 4:30 PM

Southern Crusaders vs Royal Strikers, 7:00 PM

June 22, Tuesday

American University of Malta vs Marsa, 12:30 PM

Royal Strikers vs Southern Crusaders, 2:30 PM

American University of Malta vs Atlas UTC Knights, 4:30 PM

Marsa vs Southern Crusaders, 7:00 PM

June 23, Wednesday

Overseas vs Mater Dei, 12:30 PM

Swieqi United vs Super Kings, 2:30 PM

Overseas vs Swieqi United, 4:30 PM

Mater Dei vs Super Kings, 7:00 PM

June 24, Thursday

Marsa vs Royal Strikers, 12:30 PM

Gozo vs Overseas, 2:30 PM

Atlas UTC Knights vs Marsa, 4:30 PM

Super Kings vs Gozo, 7:00 PM

June 25, Friday

First Quarter-Final, 12:30 PM

Second Quarter-Final, 2:30 PM

Third Quarter-Final, 4:30 PM

Fourth Quarter-Final, 7:00 PM

June 26, Saturday

First Semi-Final, 12:30 PM

Second Semi-Final, 2:30 PM

Bronze Final, 5:30 PM

Final, 8:00 PM

ECS T10 Malta 2021: Live streaming details

ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be streamed on FanCode, Sports Flick, and European Cricket Network’s YouTube channel.

ECS T10 Malta 2021: Squads

Mater Dei

Antony Dharamraj, Michael Nazir, Mohit Panchal, Shamoon Liaqat, Suleman Muhammad, Terminder Sappal, Atif Sharazy, Faisal Naeem, Lazar Sharoon, Salman Khan, Cornelius Younus, Judit Vijexton, Mohammed Sanawar, Muthu Kumaran, Naresh Medak, Uday Maclean, Azeem Sathi, Samuel Aquilina, Shrijay Patel

Swieqi United

Ali Khan, Atta Rabi, Ijaz Hussain, Masood Malik, Rana Amjad, Arslan Ahmed, Bilal Khan, Hamza Ahmed, Iftikhar Hussain, Subeendran Chandran, Tanveer Ahmed, Ajay Mazi, Mustafa Malik, Umar Khan, Vishavjit Hiran, Anil Qadir, Imran Ameer

Royal Strikers

Ashins Laiby, Febin Poulose, Mohammed Shareef, Sebin Thomas, Clinton Paul, Jaison Jerome, Rubin James, Jithin Roy, Kushlesh Koppaka, Livin Varghese, Midhun Mohanan, Rejit Abraham, Savio Thomas, Sanish Mani, Srinivas Mukkamala

Gozo

Aji Wilson, Jerin Jacob, Leonard Nijan, Saikumar Nellikkunnu, Siljo Varkey, Rajeesh Jawaharlal, Sandeep Sasikumar, Shibil Palakkalappil, Ajeesh Antony, Ajin Jose, Basil Scaria, Janak Bhandari, Sethil Raj, Tanu Babu, Milton Devasia, Renju Ravi

Atlas UTC Knights

Akashlal Ramesan, Al Ameen Abdul, Ciril Mathew, Nithin Sunny, Samuel Stanislaus, Bose Paul, Jameel Muhammed, Justin Shaju, Nithin Babu, Asif Sha, Basil George, Eldhose Mathew, Manoj Salikumar, Sujesh Appu, Vishnu Shaju, Ajay John, Avinash Dileep, Shahin Saddham

American University of Malta

Girish Reddy, Jitu Singh, Nishit Bhatt, Saneesh Kumar, Saurav Bhatia, Akhil Konda, Darshanik Gohil, Parha Das, Shubh Patel, Abhishek Kuntala, Abhishek Prajapati, Amandeep Ralhan, Jit Patel, Kalki Kumar, Mithilesh Shrimali, Mitul Patel, Oliver Millard, Ravi Paul, Shubham Chauhan, Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar, Tarak Shah

Marsa

Fanyan Mughal, Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Zohaib Anil, David Athwal, Farhan Masih, Noshair Akhter, Riaz Ashraf, Waseem Abbas, Glen Tavilla, Haroon Mughal, Muhammad Zubbair, Noman Mehar, Sidharth Anand, Johnnie Grima, Muhammad Usman, Niraj Khanna

Overseas

Gerald Sant, Henry Redknap, Tariq Jawed, Tim Cleasby, Alex Meears, Aron Oulton, David Marks, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt, Jean Pierre Ford, Luke Bradley, Michael Hart, Peter Rydzkowski, Andrew Naudi, Callum Burke, Charl Kleinepunte, Christo Viljoen, Clyde Rossouw, Eldon Pillay, Jurg Hirschi, Matthew Towns, Clyde Palmer, Heinrich Gericke, Sean Byrne

Southern Crusaders

Aneel Shahid, Angelo Delardon, Michael Goonetilleke, Azwan Kamaleen, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Waseem Sajjad, Denasa Abeysinghe, Eardley Chandiram, Eranga Jayawardhana, Ezhaq Masih, Muhammad Bilal, Royal Butt, Thilan Perera, Zeshan Yousaf, Gopal Thakur, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Ryan Bastiansz

Super Kings

Bikram Arora, Gurjeet Singh, Ravinder Singh, Sumair Khan, Umair Saleem, Ashok Bishnoi, Ihtisham Ishaq, Rency Jacob, Suhrid Roy, Amar Sharma, Amit Rawat, Hasheem Shahzad, Sandesh Khatri, Varun Prasath, Affy Khan, Gopal Chaturvedi, Yash Singh

