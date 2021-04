ECS T10 Milan 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

After enthralling Rome and Venice, the ECS vehicle will stop in Milan for some more T10 cricket action. Eight teams will lock horns to battle it out for the ECS T10 Milan, starting from 5th April. 24 games will be played over five days and the winners will be decided on the 10th of April. All games will be played at a single venue in a secure bio-bubble because of the ongoing pandemic.

In the inaugural fixture of the campaign in Milan, Pioltello United will clash with Milan Kingsgrove at the Milan Cricket Ground. All thteams look balanced in their squad selection and an exciting tournament can be expected. It remains interesting to see how the teams fare in ECS T10 Milan 2021.

ECS T10 Milan 2021 Schedule and Match Timings (All timings in IST)

5th April, Monday

Pioltello United vs Milan Kingsgrove at 1:00 PM

Bogliasco vs Pioltello United at 3:00 PM

Milan Kingsgrove vs Bogliasco at 5:00 PM

Bogliasco vs Bergamo Cricket Club at 7:00 PM

6th April, Tuesday

Fresh Tropical vs Milan United at 1:00 PM

Bergamo Cricket Club vs Pioltello United at 3:00 PM

Bergamo Cricket Club vs Milan Kingsgrove at 5:00 PM

Albano vs Milan Cricket Club at 7:00 PM

7th April, Wednesday

Milan United vs Milan Cricket Club at 1:00 PM

Fresh Tropical vs Albano at 3:00 PM

Milan Cricket Club vs Fresh Tropical at 5:00 PM

Albano vs Milan United at 7:00 PM

8th April, Thursday

TBC vs TBC at 1:00 PM

TBC vs Bergamo United at 3:00 PM

TBC vs TBC at 5:00 PM

Bergamo United vs TBC at 7:00 PM

9th April, Friday

TBC vs TBC at 1:00 PM

TBC vs Bergamo United at 3:00 PM

TBC vs TBC at 5:00 PM

TBC vs TBC at 8:00 PM

10th April, Saturday

Bergamo United vs TBC at 12:30 PM

TBC vs TBC at 2:30 PM

TBC vs TBC (Eliminator) at 5:30 PM

TBC vs TBC (Final) at 8:30 PM

ECS T10 Milan 2021 Live Streaming Details

One can watch the match live on Fan code App and the website. The live score updates are available on the official website, ecn.cricket and Sportskeeda.

ECS T10 Milan 2021 Squads

Pioltello United

Ahmed Khan, Anees Aslam, Farooq Mohammad, Majid Safi, Vissal Hussain, Abdullah Khan, Farhan Bhatti, Kamran Khan, Tayab Sohail, Umer Khayam, Abbas Khan, Haseeb Ansari, Hunain Ansari, Husnain Kabeer, Raza Noor, Zain Amjad, Ali Amjad, Imran Haider, Sami Ullah

Bogliasco

Asanka Wijalamage, Amila Viraj, Duminda, Dunishka Polpitiya, Lasidu Kavinda, Nishantha Fernando, Rusith Gayan, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Upul Nandana, Dumindu Nissanka, Madupa Fernando, Niranga Malameege, Pumudu Nimantha Dilhara, Rallph Fernando, Suranga Pethum, Roshan Weerasinghe, Supun Tharanga, Manoj Tharaka, Rishan Kavinda, Sachin Tharuka Thamel

Fresh Tropical

Bilal Hamid, Abdul Wahab, Amir Sharif, Bilal Aslam, Fahad Baqar, Hassan Jamil, Imran Muhammad, Mahash Javed, Qasim Muhammad, Shahzad Sarwar, Sikander Abbas, Zain Naqvi, Ammar Rasool, Sadam Hussain, Suliman Hakimi, Muhammad Imran, Zahid Cheema, Arslan Shahid, Hameed Farhan, Hassan Taseer, Jawad Sarwar

Albano

Ajay Kumar, Anmol Singh, Athisham Sajjad, Satwinder Ram, Vijay Kumar, Vijay Kumar Wartia, Bharti Bangar, Bunty Singh, Jasvir Kumar, Jatin Sahib, Muhammad Zaki, Parveen Kumar, Shahroze Usman, Asim Ali, Jorawar Singh, Hardeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Monu Lal

Bergamo United

Abdul Waqas, Ansar Mahmood, Muhammad Tufail, Rizwan Tahir, Umair Baig, Faisal Muhammad, Faraz Ali, Mukhtar Muhammad, Ravi Paul, Wajid Mehmood, Ahsan Akram, Ahtasham Javaid, Azmat Ali, Mubashar Hussain Muddasar Raja, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Mubashir Amin, Sadat Ali

Bergamo Cricket Club

Mandeep Singh, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Sarvan Singh, Sonu Lal, Vishvajit Singh, Daljit Singh, Hardeep Singh, Narinder Gidda, Baljit Singh, Chethan Kumar, Gurjit Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Jaspal Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Kuldip Singh, Manpreet Singh, Pardeep Singh,

Milan United

Ali Haseeb, Sasidu Divyanja, Suhan Fernando, Ashan Ranasinghe, Dilusha Fernando, Dineth Nishanka, Gayan Silva, Isuru Fernando, Lakshman Herath, Niyon Perera, Ravindu Thilanka, Roshan Silva, Shehan Tissera, Stephen Jayasekara, Sudesh Perera, Suresh Silva, Tharidu Hirtina, Trishan Aruma, Waruna Mahendra, Damina Fernando, Iren Gamage, Shehan Perera, Shihan Perera

Milan Cricket Club

Gurmail Singh, Indy Pandit, Vijay Thareja, Yuvrajsingh Vashi, Divyajit Vashi, Mujib Khan, Nand Kumar Kurup, Alex Desai, Chamath Hansaka Bandujeewa Madduma Wellala, Harmish Prajapati, Kaushik Bhuva, Kawisha Wellala, Khurram Shahzad, Mian Abdul Qadoos, Mian Abdul Wadood, Navod Dilanka Croos, Rishabh Jain, Sansala Sonal Perera, Syed Ali Rizvi, Andrea Lanzoni, Pavan Wellala, Pramod Kumar Sudida

Milan Kingsgrove

Ahmed Muhammad, Dian De Silva, Dinesh Dissanayaka, Hasith Bellanthuda, Keerthi Fernando Warnakulasuriya, Lahiru Vithanage, Lasith Vithanage, Michele Batista, Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin, Ganesh Puri, Nimna Pauththuwadura, Rajeewa Balsuriya, Shaveen Bandara, Waqar Tauqeer, Ahmad Raza, Ali Usman, Deshan Fernando, Dinuka Samarawickrama, Joy Perera, Ranhlug Arney Nisal, Warnakulasuriya Tharindo Niman Fernando, Anton Rodrigo, Kamal Kariyaswasam, Sadeeth Varadharaj