ECS T10 Spanish Championship Weekend 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The ECS T10 Spanish Championship Weekend 2021 is all set to commence on Saturday, 30th October.

The tournament will be staged in Alicante and will see four teams playing in a round-robin-style contest. Each team will be up against the other once across the weekend i.e two days. A total of eight matches will be played in the tournament, which features some quality sides.

Sporting Alfas, Minhaj, Costa Del Sol, and Pak I Care are the four teams competing in the event. There will be six group stage matches followed by Qualifier 1 and the Finals on 31st October.

All matches will be played at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante.

ECS T10 Spanish Championship Weekend 2021: Full Schedule and Match Timings (IST)

Saturday, October 30

Sporting Alfas vs Minhaj, 12:30 PM

Costa Del Sol vs Pak I Care, 2:30 PM

Pak I Care vs Minhaj, 4:30 PM

Costa Del Sol vs Sporting Alfas, 6:30 PM

Sunday, October 31

Minhaj vs Costa Del Sol, 12:30 PM

Pak I Care vs Sporting Alfas, 2:30 PM

Qualifier 1, 5:15 PM

Finals, 8:00 PM

ECS T10 Spanish Championship Weekend 2021:

Live Stream

The ECS T10 Spanish Championship Weekend 2021 matches will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ECS T10 Spanish Championship Weekend 2021: Full Squads

Sporting Alfas

Ahmad Jamshaid, Antonio Brown, Awais Ahmed, Chris Munoz-Mills, Darren Walker, Jack Perman, Jamie Roper, Kieran Perman, Phill Pennick, Rhys Fowler, Tauqeer Hussain, Tyler Hogan, Waqar Ashraf

Pak I Care

Aabid Mahboob, Adeel Shafqat, Asad Abbas, Atif Muhammad, Moazzam Rafique, Muhammad Afzaal, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Mohtshim, Shehroz Ahmed, Sikandar Ali, Umair Ahmed

Costa Del Sol

Andrew Cromb, Avinash Pai, Egan Dantis, Ian Higgins, Kenroy Nestor, Lee Rimmer, Lorne Burns, Maanav Nayak, Paul Edgeller, Phil Flaxman, Richard Hatchman, Richard Lake, Sameer Nayak

Minhaj

Alumdar Hussain, Amar Shahzad, Asjad Butt, Jafar Iqbal, Khalid Mehmood, Khizar Ali, M Sheraz Arshad, Muhammad Riaz, Nadeem Muhammad, Uneeb Shah, Usman Mushtaq, Yasin Javaid

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee