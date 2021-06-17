ECS T10: Super Kings score 200; chasing team gets outrageously bundled out for 6 with 6 golden ducks

The European Cricket Series (ECS T10) never ceases to amaze, and the same was the case for the Super Kings vs. Gozo clash.

Records were broken left, right, and center as the Super Kings thumped Gozo by a mammoth 194 runs, sensationally dismissing the sorry outfit for just six runs.

The nightmare game for Gozo also saw six batsmen register golden ducks, with the highest score being a miserly two runs. While Gozo had a game to forget, the Super Kings created history as they became the first side to reach 200 runs in an innings.

Playing their first-ever ECS T10 game, Gozo was asked to bowl first after the Super Kings won the toss.

After a quiet couple of overs, it all unraveled for the bowling side as Super Kings opener Bikram Arora went berserk in the third over, smacking 38 runs off Janak Bhandari.

200 for the first time in ECS T10 by Super Kings. Probably 50-60 runs short, the way Gozo bowled. #ECS — Peeyush Sharma (@peeyushsharmaa) June 17, 2021

It all went downhill from there on, as the Super Kings raced to 84/2 at the halfway stage despite losing a couple of wickets along the way. Every Super Kings batsman had a field day against the new outfit, clearing the boundary rope for fun as it rained sixes in the game.

A late flurry by Aaftab Khan (79 of 24 balls) meant the Super Kings ended the innings at 200/4, with their innings including a stunning 19 sixes and seven boundaries.

Gozo’s unbelievable collapse led to the 194-run defeat to the Super Kings

In ECS T10 tournament @ Malta, A team called Super Kings scored 200-4 in 10 overs while the opposition Gozo all out for 6 runs (6-10). Yeah you read that right. 194 runs victory in a 10 over game. — Kárthik (@Kart_vr) June 17, 2021

Set a stiff target, Gozo never got going when they came out to bat in the second innings. Their unfortunate stay lasted just 27 balls, as Ashok Bishnoi ran through the side in no time.

He started with a double-wicket over before Rency Jacob did the same in the second to have Gozo reeling at 3/4.

Ashok Bishnoi then returned to break the Gozo batsmen’s backs, picking up four wickets off his first four legal deliveries in an unbelievable turn of events.

With Gazo limping to 6/8 by the fourth over, it took Yash Singh just three balls to pick up the final two wickets and end Gozo’s misery, as the Super Kings trounced them by 194 runs.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar