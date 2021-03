ECS T10 Venice League 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The ECS are set to enter conduct the Venice leg of the T10 league, with the Venezia Cricket Ground named as the venue for the series. Five teams will take part in the competition - Venezia, Padova, Royal Cricket Padova, Trentino Aquila and Lonigo.

The tournament will be played from March 29 to April 3, during which a total of 24 games will be held. All participating teams will take on meet each other eight times in the league stage before playing two semi-finals and the grand final.

With short boundaries on offer, fans can expect the tournament to provide entertainment on the batting front. However, if the bowlers stick to good lines and lengths, there is scope for them to pick up wickets as well. Venezia and Royal Cricket Padova enter the tournament as favorites and are expected to finish at the top of the points table.

ECS T10 Venice 2021 Match Timings & Schedule (All Times in IST)

March 29, Monday

Venezia vs Padova at 1.00 PM

Royal Cricket Padova vs Trentino Aquila at 3.00 PM

Padova vs Venezia at 5.00 PM

Trentino Aquila vs Royal Cricket Padova at 7.00 PM

March 30, Tuesday

Royal Cricket Padova vs Padova at 1.00 PM

Venezia vs Royal Cricket Padova at 3.00 PM

Padova vs Trentino Aquila at 5.00 PM

Trentino Aquila vs Venezia at 7.00 PM

March 31, Wednesday

Royal Cricket Padova vs Venezia at 1.00 PM

Venezia vs Trentino Aquila at 3.00 PM

Lonigo vs Royal Cricket Padova at 5.00 PM

Padova vs Lonigo at 7.00 PM

April 1, Thursday

Venezia vs Lonigo at 1.00 PM

Lonigo vs Trentino Aquila at 3.00 PM

Trentino Aquila vs Padova at 5.00 PM

Padova vs Lonigo at 7.00 PM

April 2, Friday

Lonigo vs Royal Cricket Padova at 1.00 PM

Trentino Aquila vs Lonigo at 3.00 PM

Padova vs Royal Cricket Padova at 5.00 PM

Lonigo vs Venezia at 7.00 PM

April 3, Saturday

TBC vs TBC (1st semi-final) at 1.00 PM

TBC vs TBC (2nd semi-final) at 3.00 PM

TBC vs TBC (Bronze Final) at 6.00 PM

TBC vs TBC(Final) at 8.00 PM

ECS T10 Venice 2021 Live Streaming Details

Fan Code will live stream all matches of the tournament for fans in India.

ECS T10 Venice 2021 Squads

Venezia

Hosan Ahmed, Hridoy Abdul, Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque, Nishantha N Fernando D, Simone Bolgan, Imran Khan, Mahmudul Islam, Raju Miah, Sabuj Mondal, Alamin Hossain, Ezajul Hosen, Kamrul Haque, Mahbub Khan, Mehedi Nitol, Munna Ahammed, Rajib Miah, Shagar Choquder, Sharif Ahmmed, Shermin Gomes, Sojun Islam

Padova

Asad Ali, Ghulam Abbas, Akash Handun, Kalum Warnakulasuriya, Nishendra Rodrigo, Ramesh Silva, Ranil Fernando, Anton Costa, Cresley Fernando, Nuwan Sameera, Prabath Marasingha, Salinda Kodikara, Damith Kosala, Nissanka Kuda, Sampath Ungamannadige, Tharuka Rodrigo

Royal Cricket Padova

Akila Asurappulige, Indika Fernando, Lahiru Thommage, Sandun Vidanalage, Shashindra Witharanage, Anoman Andradege, Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Loku Arumalage Dinesh Silva, MalwanageFernando, Thudugoda Badalge Randajeewa, Angelo Andradege, Chamara Sududewage, Clarance Kumarasinghe, Dishan Fernando, Ganidu Appuhamilage, Gasbaduge Jeewan Fernando, Jaliya Mudiyaselage, Jayabahu Mudiyabselage, Katunayakage Martin Perera, Nishan Arachchige, Sajith Thenanhandi, Sameera Kurukulasuriya, Thushara Arachchige, Vidana Dananjaya, Weerahennadige Fernando, Kalubowila Gunasekara, Lasanka Wikehwardana, Subith Gamage, Warnakulasuriya Rodrogo

Trentino Aquila

Hamza Mohammad, Hassan Tahir, Hussain Tahir, Kamran Zaman, Muhammad Arslan, Muhammad Waseem Asghar, Suleman Muhammad, Tahir Mehmood, Umer Razaq, Usman Arshad, Ali Saqib Arshad, Aqib Mohammad, Awais Asghar, Atif Saleem Raza, Awais Ashiq, Gurpreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Waqas Asghar, Muhammad Zaka Ullah Khan, Rameez Mohammad, Saeed Asghar, Zeeshan Javaid Muhammad, Abdul Qayyum, Kamran Hussain, Mazhar Waheed Abbasi

Lonigo

Neeraj Bhatia, Harmesh Lal, Sagheer Hussain, Bhavneet Singh, Gurbhajan Singh, Gurjeet Kundlas, Rohit Adia, Rupwinder Singh, Sandeep Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Vijay Kumar