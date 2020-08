ECS Vienna T10 League 2020: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The European Cricket Series Vienna (ECS Vienna) is all set to kick off on August 17, 2020. The event will bring some extravaganza for fans with its exciting 20-match group round, featuring five teams namely, Austria CC Wien, Indian CC Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan CC.

The playoff round, including the ECS Vienna final, is scheduled for August 21, 2020. All the games will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn, Vienna.

ECS Vienna T10 League 2020 Fixtures (All times in IST)

August 17, Monday

Vienna Afghan CC vs Indian CC Vienna at 12:30 PM

Austria CC Wien vs Vienna Pakistan CC at 02:30 PM

Indian CC Vienna vs Salzburg CC at 04:30 PM

Austria CC Wien vs Vienna Afghan CC at 06:30 PM

Pakistan CC vs Salzburg CC at 08:30 PM

August 18, Tuesday

Salzburg CC vs Vienna Afghan CC at 12:30 PM

Austria CC Wien vs Indian CC Vienna at 02:30 PM

Vienna Afghan CC vs Pakistan CC at 04:30 PM

Salzburg CC vs Austria CC Wien at 06:30 PM

Indian CC Vienna vs Pakistan CC at 08:30 PM

August 19, Wednesday

Austria CC Wien vs Salzburg CC at 12:30 PM

Pakistan CC vs Afghan CC 02:30 PM

Austria CC Wien vs Indian CC Vienna at 04:30 PM

Salzburg CC vs Pakistan CC at 06:30 PM

Indian CC Vienna vs Vienna Afghan CC at 08:30 PM

August 20, Thursday

Pakistan CC vs Indian CC Vienna at 12:30 PM

Vienna Afghan CC vs Austria CC Wien at 02:30 PM

Indian CC Vienna vs Salzburg CC at 04:30 PM

Austria CC Wien vs Pakistan CC at 06:30 PM

Vienna Afghan CC vs Salzburg CC at 08:30 PM

ECS Vienna T10 Semifinal 1: August 21, Friday

1st G1 vs 4th GR at 12:30 PM

ECS Vienna T10 Semifinal 2: August 21, Friday

2nd G1 vs 1st G2 at 02:30 PM

Shield Final: August 21, Friday

Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 at 05:30 PM

ECS Vienna T10 Final: August 21, Friday

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 at 07:30 PM

ECS Vienna T10 League 2020 live streaming details

The ECS Vienna T10 League 2020 will be streamed live on the European Cricket Network's YouTube channel and the FanCode App.

ECS Vienna T10 League 2020 full squads

Austria CC Wien Squad: Sharan Gill, Chetan Khanna, Sarfaraz Zadran, Jamil Bahramkhil, Navin Wijesekera, Satyam Subhash, Lakmal Kasthuri, Farhan Mohideen, Prannav Khanna, Sukhjinder Parmar, Iqbal Hossain, Ali Rahemi, Rakib Islam, Taqui Rezai, Kanth Chopra, Hassan Ashfaq and Amit Parihar.

Indian CC Vienna Squad: Kunal Joshi, Qadargul Utmanzai, Mehar Cheema, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Avtar Singh, Kumud Jha, Satish Kaul, Gursewak Sandhu, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Abhijeet Khamborkar, Amandeep Chhabra and Sumit Dhir, Mani Singh, Toni Sain, Sunny Bains, Sumer Shergill, Ahmad Ghani and Daud Zadran.

Pakistan CC Squad: Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif, Ramish Malik, Naveed Hassan, Israr Ahmed, Bilal Zalmai, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Zeshan Arif, Umair Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Sikander Hayat, Amar Naeem, Saveez Khawaja, Adnan Khan, Jaweed Sadran, Usman Gol and Shadnan Khan.

Salzburg CC Squad: Atif Mehmood, Mirza Ahsan, Abrar Bilal, Klair Kailash, Abbas Ahmadzai, Rizwan Javeed, Mubashar Syed, Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Zahid Khan, Saad Cheema, Gondal Naveed, Shahbaz Muhammad, Liaqat Muhammad, Nadeem Akhter, Abdul Rouf and Nisar Ahmed.

Vienna Afghan CC Squad: Razmal Shigiwal, Baseer Khan, Khybar Malyar, Mohib Shenwari, Ishak Safi, Atiq Wahidi, Zabi Ibrahim, Aman Ahmadzai, Sahel Zadran, Sadiq Mohamad, Ahmad Naveed, Noor Ahmadzai, Zain Mohamad, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak and Aziz Khaksar.