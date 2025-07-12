ECS-W Belgium 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket Series (ECS) are set to play a women's tournament, scheduled to commence from Saturday, July 12, and conclude on Sunday, July 13. The two-day event will feature eight games being played between four teams at the Stars Arena Hofstade, Zemst.

The tournament will be played in a single round-robin format, with each team playing a total of three games before the top three qualify for the playoffs. The tournament shall feature four teams competing: Belgium Belforts-W, French Eiffels-W, Belgium Jeanekens-W, and Luxembourg Mullerthals-W.

Among the standout players to watch out are Shraddha Bhandari, Arussa Illahi, and Rosemary Lister, who are expected to bring their skill and experience to the tournament, enhancing the overall level of play.

ECS-W Belgium 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, July 12

Match 1 - Belgium Belforts-W vs French Eiffels-W, 12:15pm

Match 2 - Belgium Belforts-W vs Belgium Jeanekens-W, 2:15pm

Match 3 - French Eiffels-W vs Luxembourg Mullerthals-W, 4:15pm

Match 4 - Belgium Jeanekens-W vs Luxembourg Mullerthals-W, 6:15pm

Sunday, July 13

Match 5 - Belgium Jeanekens-W vs French Eiffels-W, 12:15pm

Match 6 - Belgium Belforts-W vs Luxembourg Mullerthals-W, 2:15pm

Qualifier - TBC vs TBC, 5:15pm

Final - TBC vs TBC, 8:15pm

ECS-W Belgium 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the ECS-W Belgium 2025 on the Fancode app and website.

ECS-W Belgium 2025: Full Squads

Belgium Belforts-W

Alix Brodin, Attia Diwan Ali, Beatrice Pierre, Disha Sanghvi, Hajra Diwan Ali, Iris Lemmens, Irma Vrignaud, Jiya Shah, Peher Modi, Shabana Illahi, Shraddha Bhandari, Rithika Rajesh, Vanani Hetal.

French Eiffels-W

Anika Bester, Brigitte Langard, Emma Chance, Emma Dieterlen, Julie Vanille Montaurier, Juliette Jaureguibehere, Lara Armas, Marie Breton, Marie Violleau, Mirian Romero, Nadeeka de Silva, Pooja Ganesh, Silvia Batorii.

Belgium Jeanekens-W

Aashita Gupta, Akanksha Parikh, Arussa Illahi, Mahrukh Mirza, Mamta Mishra, Mounika Gottimukkala, Payal Kothari, Preeti Sengar, Rosemary Lister, Shamma Diwan Ali, Shonaya Mehta, Shweta Sinha, Sruthi Yenamandra, Tripti Gore.

Luxembourg Mullerthals-W

Georgia Brealey, Jagrati Dubey, Katarina Mikjel, Kerry Fraser, Khusboo Kandpal, Mounica Are, Pooja Agrawal, Purnima Dhar, Shivani Sati, Siofra Lawlor, Sonal Sengar, Zeenath Azmi.

