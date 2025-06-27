ECS-W Finland 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket Series (ECS) is excited to announce the upcoming ECS-W Finland tournament, organized by the European Cricket Network. This event will take place over two days, commencing on Saturday, June 28, and concluding on Sunday, June 29. All matches will be held at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava.

Four teams will compete for the championship title: Empire Lionesses Women, Oulu CC Women, PCS Women, and SKK Women, with the tournament following a single round-robin format. Each team will face every other team once, playing a total of three games.

The inaugural day of the tournament, June 28, will feature a busy schedule with five matches planned, showcasing competitive cricket and setting the stage for an exciting conclusion. On the second day, June 29, four matches will be played, including the decisive final and playoff games that will determine the tournament champion.

The ECS-W Finland tournament promises quality cricket and provides a chance for women's teams to showcase their skills and competitiveness on an international level. The European Cricket Network is committed to promoting and developing cricket across Europe and offers opportunities for players to compete in well-organized events.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

ECS-W Finland 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, June 28

Match 1 - Empire Lionesses vs SKK, 11:45 AM

Match 2 - PCS vs Oulu CC, 1:45 PM

Match 3 - Oulu CC vs Empire Lionesses, 3:45 PM

Match 4 - SKK vs PCS, 5:45 PM

Match 5 - PCS vs Empire Lionesses, 7:45 PM

Sunday, June 29

Match 6 - Oulu CC vs SKK, 11:45 AM

Semi-Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 2:45 PM

Semi-Final 2- TBC vs TBC, 4:45 PM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 7:45 PM

ECS-W Finland 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the ECS-W Finland 2025 via the Fancode app and website.

ECS-W Finland 2025: Full Squads

Empire Lionesses Women

Aanchal Khullar, Haiyen Nguyen, Lisa Bowring, Marian Gilden, Mira Saastamoinen, Moona Into, Paraa Jariwala, Ragne Hallik, Rhea Khullar, Siddhi Agarwal, Stella Sheridan, Traijila Mulepati.

Oulu CC Women

Dimuthu Gunarathna, Dithara Ariyasinghe, Gomathy Chakkaradhari, Hansika Dassanayake, Jashoda Yadav, Katy Young, Lashani Wickramanayake, Mia Magi, Pavani Udumulla, Piyumi Weebadu-Arachchige, Pooja Batra, Senuri Peiris, Vidyavati Mallappa.

PCS Women

Aryaa Kulkarni, Beenish Wani, Chamali Lokuge, Deep Dash, Geethma Madanayake, Heidi Posti, Laura Wallenius, Maija Hyotylainen, Minna Stolt, Nisha Kulkarni, Pranjali Deshmukh, Puja Gangurde, Sara Tanner, Tiina Leskinen.

SKK Women

Abinaya Shanmuganathan, Chi-Han Lay, Divija Unhale, Kusum Wadhwani, Leah Martin, Mahulima Mukherjee, Malyun Hassan, Mari Kojo, Saun Shah, Shamane Jayarathne, Smita Kariwadekar, Sneha Saj, Subhashree Rautray, Thanojiga Thavayogarajah.

