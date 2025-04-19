ECS-W Italy, Bologna 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket Network is set to organize the first women’s European Cricket Series (ECS) of 2025. The series will be played between the Italia Nord Women and Italia Sud Women. Both sides will face each other in a series of four matches, and all four fixtures will be organized in the T10 format.

The matches will be played on April 19 and 20 at the iconic Fabio Fabbri Cricket Ground in Bologna, Italy. As many as two matches will be held on the opening day, with action slated to commence from 12:30 PM IST onwards on both days. The remaining two matches of the series will be played the following day at the same venue.

The series marks the first women’s ECS event of the year, but it holds added significance, considering it will be only the second women’s ECS event overall. The upcoming series between the Italia Nord Women and Italia Sud Women sides has been labelled as a symbol of the growing strength and reach of women's cricket in Europe.

On that note, let’s look at the entire schedule, squads, match timings, and other live streaming and live telecast details regarding the Italia Nord Women vs Italia Sud Women in the European Cricket Series 2025 women’s T10 event.

ECS-W Italy, Bologna 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Saturday, April 19

1st T10: Italia Nord Women vs Italia Sud Women, 12:30 PM

2nd T10: Italia Nord Women vs Italia Sud Women, 2:45 PM

Sunday, April 20

3rd T10: Italia Nord Women vs Italia Sud Women, 12:30 PM

4th T10: Italia Nord Women vs Italia Sud Women, 2:45 PM

ECS-W Italy, Bologna 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the ECS-W Italy, Bologna 2025 via the Fancode app and website.

ECS-W Italy, Bologna 2025: Full squads

Italia Nord Women

Alexia Kontopirakis, Manuwela Jayasuriya, Sadalee Malwatta, Emma Moore, Janani Thammitage, Kumudu Peddrick, Nadeeka Arachchige, Daniela Scalia, Martina Jayasuriya, Amaya Rajapaksha, Nillini Iddagoda, Pasindi Kanankege and Sonia Toffoletto.

Italia Sud Women

Dilaisha Nanayakkara, Gayathri Batagoda, Kaveesha Kesinghage, Nuwangi Asuramanage, Amanda Potgieter, Chathurika Mahamalage, Teshani Araliya, Methnara Rathnayake, Natasha Kesinghage, Luana Sims, Nethmi Arachchilage, Nimesha Ekanayake and Novya Tandon.

