ECS-W Jersey Liberation Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

By Sportz Connect
Modified May 08, 2025 18:06 IST
Image Credits (Germany Cricket Twitter)
Image Credits (Germany Cricket Twitter/Image for representation purpose)

The European Cricket Network (ECN) is all set to host the ECS-W Jersey Liberation Series 2025 on May 10 (Saturday) and May 11 (Sunday). All nine games of the series will be played at the National Cricket Centre in Grainville, Jersey.

The competition will follow a triple round robin format with all three teams facing each other thrice across two days. The participating teams are Eastern Royals-W, Western Towers-W, and MCC-W.

The series will kick off on May 10 (Saturday) with the match between the Eastern Royals-W and the Western Towers-W at 2.45pm IST. Meanwhile, MCC-W will be facing both Western Towers-W and Eastern Royals-W in consecutive games on May 11 (Sunday).

Prominent players like Grace Wetherall (Eastern Royals-W), Trinity Smith (Eastern Royals-W), Analise Merritt (Western Towers-W), and Chloe Greechan (Western Towers-W) will be seen in action during the competition.

On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule, live-streaming details, and squads for the ECS-W Jersey Liberation Series 2025.

ECS-W Jersey Liberation Series 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Saturday, May 10

Match 1: Eastern Royals-W vs Western Towers-W, 2.45pm

Match 2: Eastern Royals-W vs MCC-W, 5pm

Match 3: Western Towers-W vs MCC-W, 7pm

Match 4: Eastern Royals-W vs Western Towers-W, 9pm

Match 5: Eastern Royals-W vs MCC-W, 11pm

Sunday, May 11

Match 6: Western Towers-W vs MCC-W, 2.45pm

Match 7: Eastern Royals-W vs MCC-W, 5pm

Match 8: Western Towers-W vs Eastern Royals-W, 7pm

Match 9: MCC-W vs Western Towers-W, 9pm

ECS-W Jersey Liberation Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the ECS-W Jersey Liberation Series 2025 will be available on the Fancode app and website.

ECS-W Jersey Liberation Series 2025: Full Squads

Eastern Royals-W

Trinity Smith, Maria Da Rocha, Finty Trussler, Erin Gouge, Florence Tanguy, Olivia Bastin, Grace Wetherall, Gracie Scott, Hannah Rigby, Holly Batey, Isla Scott Dalgleish, Kelly Hotton, Nia Greig, Tallulah Spry.

MCC-W

Emma Marsh, Krista De-La Mare, Lara Maritz, Ramya Immadi, Alice Robbins, Amanda Polley, Danielle Lavender, Fiona Rae, Garima Singh, Meg Pressly Smith, Noor Talib, Sophie Lawrence.

Western Towers-W

Mia Maguire, Francesca Bulpitt, Lucy Barnett, Aimee Aikenhead, Georgia Mallet, Claire Jennings, Catherine Perry, Chloe Greechan, Analise Merritt, Charlotte Jenner, Daisy Fisher, Fran Bulpitt, Jemma Wery, Kate Follain.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
