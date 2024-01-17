ECSN Gibraltar 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

ECSN Gibraltar 2024 is a T10 tournament that will witness a total of 24 matches taking place at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The tournament starts on Thursday, January 18 and will conclude on Monday, January 29.

A total of five teams will participate in this competition and they are: Bavaria, Pirates, Rugby CC, Sloggers, and Tarik. Each team will face the other teams twice and the top four teams will qualify for the playoffs.

Three out of these five teams, Pirates, Rugby CC, and Sloggers, played in the last season of the tournament. The remaining two teams, Tarik and Bavaria, were a part of the tournament in 2022.

Pirates defeated Entainers last season by three wickets after chasing down the target of 81 runs on the last delivery of their innings. Iain Latin of Rugby CC was the leading run-scorer last season, while Zachary Simpson was the leading wicket-taker.

Tarik were the winner of the 2022 edition and defeated Calpe Giants by six wickets after chasing down the target of 99 runs in 9.5 overs. Kenroy Nestor was the leading run-scorer, while Adam Orfila was the leading wicket-taker.

The last season witnessed a total of 54 matches taking place between four teams. The batters had a great outing and managed to score more than 8,000 runs. The bowlers took a total of 421 wickets during the tournament. A total of 612 fours and 250 sixes were smashed by the batters in the tournament.

ECSN Gibraltar 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, January 18

Match 1: Tarik vs Sloggers - 11:15 PM

Friday, January 19

Match 2: Tarik vs Sloggers - 01:15 AM

Match 3: Pirates vs Rugby CC - 11:15 PM

Saturday, January 20

Match 4: Pirates vs Rugby CC - 01:15 AM

Match 5: Bavaria vs Sloggers - 11:15 PM

Sunday, January 21

Match 6: Bavaria vs Sloggers - 01:15 AM

Match 7: Pirates vs Tarik - 11:15 PM

Monday, January 22

Match 8: Pirates vs Tarik - 01:15 AM

Match 9: Bavaria vs Rugby CC - 11:15 PM

Tuesday, January 23

Match 10: Bavaria vs Rugby CC - 01:15 AM

Match 11: Pirates vs Sloggers - 11:15 PM

Wednesday, January 24

Match 12: Pirates vs Sloggers - 01:15 AM

Match 13: Rugby CC vs Tarik - 11:15 PM

Thursday, January 25

Match 14: Rugby CC vs Tarik - 01:15 AM

Match 15: Pirates vs Bavaria - 11:15 PM

Friday, January 26

Match 16: Pirates vs Bavaria - 01:15 AM

Match 17: Rugby CC vs Sloggers - 11:15 PM

Saturday, January 27

Match 18: Rugby CC vs Sloggers - 01:15 AM

Match 19: Bavaria vs Tarik - 11:15 PM

Sunday, January 28

Match 20: Bavaria vs Tarik - 01:15 AM

Eliminator: TBC vs TBC - 04:30 PM

Qualifier 1: TBC vs TBC - 06:30 PM

Qualifier 2: TBC vs TBC - 09:30 PM

Monday, January 29

Final: TBC vs TBC - 12:30 AM

ECSN Gibraltar 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

ECSN Gibraltar 2024: Full Squads

Bavaria

Alex Sawyer, Charles Harrison, Chris Pyle, Gideon Crichton, Jaime Riley, James Allan, James Bosio, James Riley, Jesse Segui, Jim Attwood, Julian Santos, Marc Gouws, Patrick Hatchman, Purab Chawla, Richard Hatchman, Robert Deaves, Sam Dickson, Sam Houghton, Samarth Bodha

Pirates

Andrew Reyes, Ashish Gianani, Ben Wood, Bernard Bercik, Charles Packard, Christian Rocca, Danny Canepa, David Robeson, George Cawood, George Sweeney, Harry Pile, Keld van Schreven, Mark Garratt, Michael Lamin, Nishant Joshi, Richard Cunningham, Robin Petrie, Ryan Grimes

Rugby CC

Adetayo Atoloye, Ben Jones, Chris Watkins, Christopher Gomila, Dylan Taylor, Huw Barber-Jones, Iain Latin, Jack Milner, James Munden, John Mathews, Joseph Marples, Julian Freyone, Kayron Stagno, Kent Routen, Matthew Axon, Matthew Osment, Matthew Warner, Mohamed Roshan, Nigel Birrell, Nikhil Advani, Robert Azopardi, Russ Williams, Stephen Cary, Sukhjit Singh, Thomas Ramagge, Zachary Simpson

Sloggers

Abraham Syam, Andrew Cromb, Dylan Henshall, Egan Dantis, Gurnam Singh, James Scott, Jawaad Bokhari, Kenroy Nestor, Lee Rimmer, Matt Williams, Matthew Hancock, Mohamed Junaid, Muja Ahmed, Rayeez Mohamed Noor Mohamed, Richard Abbott, Richard Lake, Safraz Farook, Shafeer Mohamed, Stanley Howarth, Todd Davey

Tarik

Alexander Hillman, Ashesh Jani, Avinash Pai, Charles Borastero, David Powers, Jack Horrocks, Jake Jackson, Joseph Waine, Kabir Mirpuri, Lee Sims, Lorne Burns, Louis Bruce, Lucas Goulding, Matthew Whelan, Niall Garratt, Sean Delgado, Shelley McDermott, Steven Gonzalez, Thomas Bedson

