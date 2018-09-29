Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Out without facing a ball: 11 Indians who have scored diamond ducks in ODIs

Kushagra Agarwal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
293   //    29 Sep 2018, 04:25 IST

<p>
A diamond duck is quite an unfortunate occurrence for a batsman

Every batsman, however great he is, itches to get off the mark, which eases the nerves and gets his innings underway. A duck, used to represent a score of zero, is the failure no batsman wants to encounter.

A batsman is deemed to have scored a diamond duck when he gets out without facing a single delivery. There can hardly be anything more dissatisfying for a player than this, for this scenario mostly occurs when the batsman gets run out without himself having faced the bowling.

Of the 143 times a batsman has been dismissed for a diamond duck in ODIs, Indians have been on the receiving end on thirteen occasions. The eleven Indians to have faced the ill-fate have been listed in this article.

#1 Roger Binny

Binny was a member of the 1983 World Cup winning squad
Binny was a member of the 1983 World Cup winning squad

On 6th December 1980, in the third match of the Benson & Hedges World Series Cup, hosts Australia took on India, who batted first.

Roger Binny, batting at number nine, came into bat at the departure of eventual Man of the Match Sandeep Patil. His stay at the crease was cut short when he was run out in a bid to get Syed Kirmani back on strike, making it the first occurrence of a diamond duck for an Indian batsman. India went on to win the match.

