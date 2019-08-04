Emirates Cricket Board appoints Monty Desai as Batting Coach for UAE Senior Men’s side

Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) have today announced that Monty Desai has been appointed as Batting Coach for the UAE Men’s Senior side. Desai has been appointed to bolster UAE’s existing experienced Coaching team ahead of a demanding, vitally important playing schedule. His primary focus will be to strengthen the batting depth of the UAE Men’s Senior side.

In an assertive move to bolster the existing coaching expertise under Head Coach, Dougie Brown, Desai’s role and primary focus will be on the Senior Men’s to further develop and strengthen the UAE batting line-up.

Zayed Abbas, Emirates Cricket Board Member and Spokesperson stated; “UAE Cricket is embarking on an exceptionally busy playing schedule where we have three exceptionally important tournaments for two of our representative sides; the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup campaign (2020), our Senior Men’s ICC World T20 qualifiers (2019) as well as the Senior Men’s ICC World Cricket League Division 2 matches.”

“The importance of securing success in all three campaigns is of the highest priority, and it is imperative we provide quality resources to reach our goal. We welcome Monty to this role and look forward to seeing positive results from his influence and expertise,” added Abbas.

Desai boasts a very strong pedigree having worked with teams such as Nepal, Canada and Afghanistan across numerous formats. He was Afghanistan’s batting coach in their bid to secure ICC Cricket World Cup qualification in Zimbabwe (2018), and, through his tenure with Canada he held the role of Head Coach in their ICC World Cricket League Division 2 campaign. He has been an integral member of the coaching team for T20 IPL franchises Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat. His experience also extends to State-level competition where his most recent role was Head Coach of Andhra State Team during the 2018-2019 Indian Domestic Season.