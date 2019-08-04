×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Emirates Cricket Board appoints Monty Desai as Batting Coach for UAE Senior Men’s side

Press Release
NEWS
News
37   //    04 Aug 2019, 16:38 IST

Enter caption

Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) have today announced that Monty Desai has been appointed as Batting Coach for the UAE Men’s Senior side. Desai has been appointed to bolster UAE’s existing experienced Coaching team ahead of a demanding, vitally important playing schedule. His primary focus will be to strengthen the batting depth of the UAE Men’s Senior side.

In an assertive move to bolster the existing coaching expertise under Head Coach, Dougie Brown, Desai’s role and primary focus will be on the Senior Men’s to further develop and strengthen the UAE batting line-up. 

Zayed Abbas, Emirates Cricket Board Member and Spokesperson stated; “UAE Cricket is embarking on an exceptionally busy playing schedule where we have three exceptionally important tournaments for two of our representative sides; the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup campaign (2020), our Senior Men’s ICC World T20 qualifiers (2019) as well as the Senior Men’s ICC World Cricket League Division 2 matches.”

“The importance of securing success in all three campaigns is of the highest priority, and it is imperative we provide quality resources to reach our goal. We welcome Monty to this role and look forward to seeing positive results from his influence and expertise,” added Abbas. 

Desai boasts a very strong pedigree having worked with teams such as Nepal, Canada and Afghanistan across numerous formats. He was Afghanistan’s batting coach in their bid to secure ICC Cricket World Cup qualification in Zimbabwe (2018), and, through his tenure with Canada he held the role of Head Coach in their ICC World Cricket League Division 2 campaign. He has been an integral member of the coaching team for T20 IPL franchises Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat. His experience also extends to State-level competition where his most recent role was Head Coach of Andhra State Team during the 2018-2019 Indian Domestic Season. 

Tags:
UAE Cricket Press Release
Advertisement
If I get a chance, I would love to play with Virat Kohli, says UAE star Rohan Mustafa 
RELATED STORY
5 teams you might not know who played the World Cup
RELATED STORY
8 cricketers who played for Indian teams and then represented other countries
RELATED STORY
5 cricket records held by relatively unknown cricketers and nations
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History - 3 players of Associate Nations who will always be remembered
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: 3 oldest players to have played in the World Cup 
RELATED STORY
"It feels good to be linked with Virat Kohli" says UAE's Chirag Suri
RELATED STORY
4 Associate Nations you may not know have a World Cup victory to their name
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh appoint Wasim Jaffer as batting coach of high performance academy
RELATED STORY
Fulton to replace McMillan as Black Caps' batting coach
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test
AUS 284/10 & 174/3 (46.1 ov)
ENG 374/10
LIVE
Day 4 | Australia lead England by 84 runs with 7 wickets remaining
AUS VS ENG live score
2nd T20I | Today, 08:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
1st T20I | Yesterday
WI 95/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 98/6 (17.2 ov)
India won by 4 wickets
WI VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Tue, 06 Aug, 08:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
European Cricket League
Global T20 Canada
Physical Disability World Series
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Euro T20 Slam
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us