Emirates D10 League 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

The third edition of the Emirates D10 League 2021/22 is around the corner and is all set to commence on 7 December, with the final slated to be played on 15 December.

The UAE’s domestic ten-over tournament is an exciting event that features six teams fighting for the coveted D10 title. The six teams are namely Sharjah, Ajman, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Emirates Blues, and Fujairah. Defending champions Sharjah will start as favorites to lift the trophy once again.

The competition will be played in a double round-robin style contest with 30 group stage matches followed by two semi-finals and the ultimate final. All matches will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Match Schedule and Timings (IST)

December 7

Sharjah vs Dubai, 6:00 PM

Abu Dhabi vs Emirates Blues, 8:30 PM

Fujairah vs Ajman, 11:00 PM

December 8

Emirates Blues vs Dubai, 6:00 PM

Fujairah vs Sharjah, 8:30 PM

Abu Dhabi vs Ajman, 11:00 PM

December 9

Ajman vs Dubai, 3:30 PM

Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi, 6:00 PM

Emirates Blues vs Sharjah, 8:30 PM

Abu Dhabi vs Dubai, 11:00 PM

December 10

Abu Dhabi vs Sharjah, 3:30 PM

Fujairah vs Dubai, 6:00 PM

Ajman vs Sharjah, 8:30 PM

Fujairah vs Emirates Blues, 11:00 PM

December 11

Ajman vs Emirates Blues, 3:30 PM

Dubai vs Sharjah, 6:00 PM

Emirates Blues vs Abu Dhabi, 8:30 PM

Ajman vs Fujairah, 11:00 PM

December 12

Dubai vs Emirates Blues, 3:30 PM

Sharjah vs Fujairah, 6:00 PM

Ajman vs Abu Dhabi, 8:30 PM

Sharjah vs Emirates Blues, 11:00 PM

December 13

Emirates Blues vs Fujairah, 3:30 PM

Dubai vs Ajman, 6:00 PM

Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah, 8:30 PM

Sharjah vs Ajman, 11:00 PM

December 14

Dubai vs Fujairah, 3:30 PM

Dubai vs Abu Dhabi, 6:00 PM

Emirates Blues vs Ajman, 8:30 PM

Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi, 11:00 PM

December 15

Semi-Final 1, 5:00 PM

Semi-Final 2, 7:30 PM

Final, 11:00 PM

Emirates D10 League 2021: Live Streaming Details

All matches of the Emirates D10 League 2021 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Squads

Abu Dhabi

Ali Abid, Mausif Khan, Muhammad Muzammil, Osama Hassan Shah, Abdul Malik, Adil Raza, Mazhar Bashir, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Utkarsh Srivastava, Aaryan Madani, Fayyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Waqas Gohar, Yodhin Punja, Kamran Atta, Riyan Mohammed

Ajman

Amjad Khan, Asif Khan, Danish Qureshi, Dawood Ejaz, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Syed Haider, Hamad Arshad, Hassan Khalid, Sheraz Ahmad, Sultan Ahmed, Zubair Zuhaib, Ameer Hamza, Nasir Aziz, Shahan Akram, Abdul Shakoor, Sandeep Singh.

Dubai

Fahad Nawaz, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Mahadev, Shahrukh Sheikh, Adhitya Shetty, Jash Giyanani, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Anwaar, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Hassan, Omer Farooq,Wajid Khan, Bilal Cheema, Kai Smith

Emirates Blues

Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Rahul Bhatia, Vishnu Sukuraman, Matiullah Khan, Mohammad Azhar, Muhammad Farazuddin, Nikhil Srinivasan, Omid Rahman, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aryan Lakra, Muhammaed Ismail, Waheed Ahmed, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Mohammad Boota

Fujairah

Ahmed Raza, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Yasir Kaleem, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Ayaz, Mujahid Amin, Zahid Ali, Zahoor Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Fayaz Dongaroan, Jiju Janardhanan, Sanchit Sharma, Hamdan Tahir

Sharjah

Also Read Article Continues below

Aryansh Sharma, Fayyaz Ahmad, Khalid Shah, Rameez Shahzad, Renjith Mani, Yahya Abdul Rehman, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Badiuzzama Sayed, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Vritya Aravind

Edited by Ritwik Kumar