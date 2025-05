Emirates D10 Tournament 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The much-awaited Emirates D10 Tournament 2025 is set to take place from May 12 to 28. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will serve as host to all 45 games of the competition.

Seven teams, namely Emirates Red, Fujairah, Sharjah, Emirates Blues, Abu Dhabi, Ajman and Dubai are participating in the UAE-based tournament. The double round-robin format will be followed, with each team playing others twice.

The top four teams after the completion of the league stage will contest the semi-finals, followed by the final on May 28.

The last edition of the Emirates D10 Tournament 2025 in December witnessed Fujairah emerge as champions. Vriitya Aravind was the top scorer with 349 runs while Muhammad Rohid Khan finished as the highest wicket-taker with 16 dismissals.

Emirates D10 Tournament 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, May 12

Match 1 - Emirates Red vs Fujairah, 4:00 PM

Match 2 - Sharjah vs Emirates Blues, 6:30 PM

Match 3 - Ajman vs Fujairah, 9:00 PM

Match 4 - Sharjah vs Dubai, 11:30 PM

Tuesday, May 13

Match 5 - Sharjah vs Emirates Red, 4:00 PM

Match 6 - Abu Dhabi vs Emirates Blues, 6:30 PM

Match 7 - Emirates Red vs Dubai, 9:00 PM

Match 8 - Abu Dhabi vs Ajman, 11:30 PM

Wednesday, May 14

Match 9 - Emirates Blues vs Fujairah, 4:00 PM

Match 10 - Abu Dhabi vs Dubai, 6:30 PM

Match 11 - Sharjah vs Emirates Blues, 9:00 PM

Match 12 - Abu Dhabi vs Emirates Red, 11:30 PM

Thursday, May 15

Match 13 - Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi, 4:00 PM

Match 14 - Emirates Blues vs Dubai, 6:30 PM

Match 15 - Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah, 9:00 PM

Match 16 - Ajman vs Dubai, 11:30 PM

Tuesday, May 20

Match 17 - Abu Dhabi vs Ajman, 4:00 PM

Match 18 - Sharjah vs Fujairah, 6:30 PM

Match 19 - Abu Dhabi vs Dubai, 9:00 PM

Match 20 - Emirates Red vs Fujairah, 11:30 PM

Wednesday, May 21

Match 21: Emirates Blues vs Emirates Red, 4:00 PM

Match 22: Fujairah vs Dubai, 6:30 PM

Match 23: Ajman vs Emirates Red, 9:00 PM

Match 24: Dubai vs Emirates Red, 11:30 PM

Thursday, May 22

Match 25 - Sharjah vs Emirates Red, 4:00 PM

Match 26 - Ajman vs Emirates Blues, 6:30 PM

Match 27 - Emirates Red vs Dubai, 9:00 PM

Match 28 - Ajman vs Fujairah, 11:30 PM

Friday, May 24

Match 29 - Sharjah vs Ajman, 4:00 PM

Match 30 - Abu Dhabi vs Emirates Blues, 6:30 PM

Match 31 - Sharjah vs Fujairah, 9:00 PM

Match 32 - Abu Dhabi vs Emirates Red, 11:30 PM

Saturday, May 25

Match 33 - Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah, 4:00 PM

Match 34 - Ajman vs Dubai, 6:30 PM

Match 35 - Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi, 9:00 PM

Match 36 - Ajman vs Emirates Blues, 11:30 PM

Sunday, May 26

Match 37 - Emirates Blues vs Dubai, 6:30 PM

Match 38 - Ajman vs Emirates Red, 9:00 PM

Match 39 - Dubai vs Fujairah, 11:30 PM

Monday, May 27

Match 40 - Emirates Blues vs Fujairah, 6:30 PM

Match 41 - Sharjah vs Ajman, 9:00 PM

Match 42 - Emirates Blues vs Emirates Red, 11:30 PM

Tuesday, May 28

1st Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 4:15 PM

2nd Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 6:45 PM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 10:30 PM

Emirates D10 Tournament 2025: Telecast & Live-streaming details

The tournament will be available to stream live on the FanCode app and website. Interested viewers can buy a match or tournament pass to enjoy the action.

Emirates D10 Tournament 2025: Full Squads

Emirates Blues

Muhammad Asif, Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Zohaib, Nasir Faraz, Ghulam Murtaza, Mohammad Qasim, Mohammed Munaver, Muhammad Mohsin, Rashid Habib, Shakeeb Ahmed, Ahmed Tariq, Kamran Atta, Safeer Tariq, Ajay Kumar, Mohammed Umar, Shahbaz Ali, Uzair Khan.

Emirates Red

Aditya Singh, Faisal Patel, Nawodya Wijayakumara, Rayan Khan, Taimoor Ali, Zainullah Khan, Zawar Farid, Gatin Wadhwa, Hazrat Luqman, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Muhammad Shahdad, Usaid Amin, Fahad Usman, Madhav Manoj, Abdul Ghaffar, Ali Asgar Shums, Arsalan Ahmad.

Abu Dhabi

Ali Abid, Ethan D'souza, Junaid Afridi, Kashaine Roberts, Mohammad Nadeem, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali Khan, Usman Masood, Vishal Saravanan, Ihtisham Ul Haq, Shehan Dilshan, Haider Ali, Haider Razzaq, Ibrar Ahmed, Sayam Khan, Zia Mukhtar.

Dubai

Ansh Tandon, Sohaib Khan, Usman Shinwari, Bazil Asim, Mohsin Khan, Muhammad Aftab, Muzamil Qasim, Saghir Khan, Shoaib Ali, Salman Shahid, Shahrukh Amin, Ali Iqbal, Ankur Sangwan, Essam Muti Ur Rab, Harshit Seth, Said Nazeer Afridi, Zohair Iqbal.

Fujairah

Aryan Saxena, Mohit Kalyan, Raees Ahmed, Sumeet Gosain, Harsh Desai, Harshit Kaushik, Keshav Sharma, Sanjay Pahal, Adeeb Usmani, Mayank Choudhary, Rohit Rathee, Falak Noor Sadiq, Hafeez ur Rehman, Hardik Pai, Nabeel Aziz, Sabir Ali, Shazaib Khan.

Sharjah

Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Hameed Khan, Luqman Faisal, Noor Ayobi, Awais Ali Shah, Daniyal Liaquat, Fathhur Rahman, Mohammed Halan, Muhammad Irfan, Tahir Zaman, Khalid Shah, Mudit Agarwal, Ibrahim Masood, Khuzaima Tanveer, Muhammad Yousafzai, Wasim Akram.

