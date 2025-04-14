Emirates D50 Tournament 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Emirates D50 Tournament 2025 is set to take place from April 15 to 26. The Karwan Cricket Ground and Seven Districts Ground will be serving as the host to 17 games of the tournament.

Six teams, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Emirates Blues, Fujairah and Sharjah are participating in the competition. Each team plays others once in the league stage, with the top team directly qualifying for the final. Meanwhile, the second and third-placed teams will battle it out in the semifinal to reach the final.

The last edition of the tournament in 2024 witnessed Fujairah emerging as the champion, as they beat Abu Dhabi in the final. CP Rizwan was the top batter, while Zahid Ali picked the most wickets.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule, live-streaming details and squads of the tournament.

Emirates D50 Tournament 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Tuesday, April 15

Match 1 - Abu Dhabi vs Dubai, Karwan Cricket Ground, 5:00 PM

Match 2 – Fujairah vs Ajman, Seven Districts Ground, 5:30 PM

Wednesday, April 16

Match 3 – Sharjah vs Emirates Blues, Karwan Cricket Ground, 5:00 PM

Match 4 – Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi, Seven Districts Ground, 5:30 PM

Thursday, April 17

Match 5 – Emirates Blues vs Dubai, Karwan Cricket Ground, 5:00 PM

Match 6 – Ajman vs Sharjah, Seven Districts Ground, 5:30 PM

Friday, April 18

Match 7 – Fujairah vs Dubai, Karwan Cricket Ground, 5:00 PM

Saturday, April 19

Match 8 – Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi, Karwan Cricket Ground, 5:00 PM

Match 9 – Ajman vs Emirates Blue, Seven Districts Ground, 5:30 PM

Monday, April 21

Match 10 – Ajman vs Dubai, Karwan Cricket Ground, 5:00 PM

Match 11 – Fujairah vs Emirates Blues, Seven Districts Ground, 5:30 PM

Tuesday, April 22

Match 12 – Fujairah vs Sharjah, Karwan Cricket Ground, 5:00 PM

Match 13 - Abu Dhabi vs Emirates Blues, Seven Districts Ground, 5:30 PM

Wednesday, April 23

Match 14 - Ajman vs Abu Dhabi, Karwan Cricket Ground, 5:00 PM

Match 15 - Sharjah vs Dubai, Seven Districts Ground, 5:30 PM

Friday, April 25

Semi-final: 2nd vs 3rd, Karwan Cricket Ground, 5:00 PM

Saturday, April 26

Final: 1st vs winner of SF1, Karwan Cricket Ground, 4:30 PM

Emirates D50 Tournament 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans interested in catching the live action of the tournament can buy a match or the tournament pass on the FanCode app and website in India.

Emirates D50 Tournament 2025: Full Squads

Abu Dhabi

Ali Abid, Basil Hameed, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Razzaq, Ibrar Ahmad, Jonathan Figy, Junaid Khan Afridi, Muhammad Nadeem, Rohan Mustafa, Shehan Weerarathna, Siyam Khan, Syed Haider Shah, Usman Masood, Vishal Saravanan, Wahab Hassan, Zeeshan Abid, Zia Mukhtar

Dubai

Adithya Shetty, Aftab Alam, Ahaan Fernandes, Angad Nehru, Danish Qureshi, Gatin Wadhwa, Muhammad Irfan, Nilansh Keswani, Nirvan Shetty, Raheel Ali, Raizal Nather Shah, Ronak Panoly, Said Nazeer, Shahrukh Amin, Vaibhav Govekar, Zeeshan Naseer

Emirates Blues

Ahmed Tariq, Dawood Ejaz, Fahad Nawaz, Ghulam Murtaza, Hafiz Almas Ayub, Hassnain Hassan, Mohsin Muhammad, Muhammad Asif, Muhammed Hunain, Nasir Faraz, Sahil Hariani, Shahan Akram, Syed Sulaiman Haider, Taimoor Ali

Fujairah

Adeeb Usmani, Ashwanth Valthapa, Hafeez Rahman, Hardik Pai, Harshit Kaushik, Keshav Sharma, Mayank, Muhammad Ali, Nabeel Aziz, Naman Bhatt, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Rohit Rathee, Sabir Rao, Sanwar Meena, Sumeet Gosain, Vishnu Sukumaran, Waris Malik

Sharjah

Albin Alias, Awais Ali Shah, Farhan Khan, Farman Ali, Ibrahim Masood, Khalid Shah, Khuzaima Tanveer, Krishna Karate, Luqman Faisal, Mohamed Irfan, Mohammed Halan, Mohit Kalyan, Mudit Agrawal, Wasim Akram, CP Rizwan

Ajman

Adnan Ul Mulk, Aftab Aftab, Ali Iqbal Iqbal, Anshh Taandon, Bazil Asim, Essam Muti Ur Rab, Faisur Rahman, Farhan Babar, Harit Harish Shetty, Harshit Seth, Jamshaid Zafar, Lovepreet Singh, Pranay Bharghav, Sanjay PahalNot, Shoaib Ali, Sohaib Khan, Zohair Iqbal

