EN-W vs NZ-W Commonwealth Games 2022: Preview, pitch report, weather report, match start time, date and live streaming details

England Women (EN-W) and New Zealand Women (NZ-W) will square off in the 12th match of the Women’s T20 competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Thursday (August 4) at Edgbaston in Birmingham in a Group B fixture.

England Women have won both their games so far and are placed second in the table. They beat South Africa Women by 26 runs in their last match and are only behind New Zealand on net run-rate.

New Zealand Women, on the other hand, are on top of Group B given their superior net run-rate. They have also won both of their games thus far. The White Ferns registered a comfortable 45-run win against Sri Lanka Women last time out.

Hence, this is also a top-of-the-table contest in Group B, making it a highly anticipated clash.

EN-W vs NZ-W Match Details:

Match: England Women vs New Zealand Women, Match 12, Women’s T20, Commonwealth Games 2022.

Date and Time: Thursday, August 4, 2022, 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

EN-W vs NZ-W Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue will have enough for both the batters and the bowlers. Batters will need to spend time in the middle. The surface is expected to assist pacers with the average first-innings total being 129.

EN-W vs NZ-W Weather Report

The weather is clear for a full game of cricket without interruptions. Temperatures will hover around 13 to 20 degrees Celsius.

EN-W vs NZ-W Probable XIs

England Women

Probable XI

Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver (c), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Issy Wong, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Kemp.

New Zealand Women

Probable XI

Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Izzy Gaze (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson.

EN-W vs NZ-W Match Prediction

Cricket - Commonwealth Games: Day 5 (Image courtesy: Getty)

England Women have played very well as a unit with all of their players stepping up. They are well balanced and will look to carry momentum into this contest.

New Zealand Women are also unbeaten and have done well to win both their games so far. Fans can expect an even and tight contest between the two sides. The team that handles the pressure well is expected to come out on top in this match.

As the host team, England Women will start with an advantage and are likely to finish the group stage with three consecutive wins.

Prediction: England Women to win this encounter.

EN-W vs NZ-W telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony Liv App.

