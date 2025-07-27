ENG vs IND 2025: Top 5 Asian batters with most runs in a Test series in England ft. Shubhman Gill

Test cricket in England has been challenging for visitors, with the conditions bringing a balance between the bat and the ball. While bowlers fancy their chances, especially with the new ball in swinging conditions, batters can make hay once it loses its shine.

Batters, especially from the sub-continent, more often than not have struggled to score fluently in English conditions. However, a few batters have made their outings count.

On that note, here is a look at the top five Asain batters with the most runs in a Test series in England:

#1 Shubhman Gill (697*)

Shubhman Gill has scored 697 runs so far in the ongoing Test series against England- Source: Getty

The India Test skipper is having a dream run in the ongoing Test series in England. In eight innings, he has scored 697 runs, so far, at an astounding average of 99.67. He has also scored three hundreds in the series, 147 at Headingley, followed by 269 and 161 at Edgbaston.

At the time of writing, he was unbeaten on 78 in the second innings of the ongoing Manchester Test and could be in line for another big century. Gill will also have an opportunity to add to the tally at The Oval in the fifth and last Test of the series.

#2 Mohammad Yousuf (631)

Former Pakistani batter Mohammad Yousuf was in terrific form during his side's tour to England in 2006. He scored 631 runs at an average of 90.14 in seven innings in the Test series.

He started the series with a bang, scoring 202 at Lord's. He scored two more centuries on the series, a 192 at Headingley and 128 at the Kennington Oval.

However, the rest of the batters could not support Yousuf much, and Pakistan lost the four-match series 3-0. Despite his team's dismal performance, Yousuf kept the likes of Matthew Hoggard, Steve Harmison and Monty Panesar on their toes throughout the series.

Rahul Dravid was in prolific form during India's tour of England in 2002- Source: Getty

India legend Rahul Dravid had a brilliant tour of England in 2002, scoring 602 runs in six innings at an average of 100.33 with three centuries and one half-century.

He started the series with scores of 46 and 63 in the Lord's Test, which England won by 170 runs. In a drawn Test at Trent Bridge, he scored a brilliant 115 to save his team from going 2-0 down in the four-match series.

India won the third Test at Headingley by an innings and 46 runs, and Dravid was one of the architects of the win. He scored 148 runs at number three in difficult batting conditions.

He followed it up with a master-class innings of 217 at the Kennington Oval and the series eventually ended at 1-1.

Virat Kohli scored 593 runs during India's tour of England in 2018 - Source: Getty

Kohli had a torrid run when India toured England in 2014, scoring just 134 runs in 10 innings at a dismal average of 13.40. He was determined to perform well on English soil, and when India toured the country four years later in 2018, Kohli scored 593 runs at an average of 59.30.

He scored centuries at Edgbaston (149) and Trent Bridge (103). Apart from that, the then-India skipper also scored three half-centuries. Despite Kohli's run fest, England went on to beat India 4-1 in the five-match Test series.

#5 Sunil Gavaskar (542)

Sunil Gavaskar was at his prolific best in England in 1979. Source: Getty

The Little Master, Sunil Gavaskar, scored 542 runs in seven innings in England during the tour of 1979. He averaged 77.43 and scored a double-century and four half-centuries during the rubber.

Though England won the four-match series 1-0, Gavaskar scored consistently for the visitors. He scored twin half-centuries (61 and 68) at Edgbaston and scored 59 at Lord's. An innings of 78 at Headingley was followed by a score of 221 in the second innings at the Kennington Oval.

