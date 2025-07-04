ENG vs IND 2025: Top 5 highest scores by an Indian captain in Tests ft. Shubman Gill

Whether it be on an overseas soil or home conditions, a Test captain's contribution holds significance to every team around the world. Some of them help their side hold a dominating edge over the opposition on multiple occasions and take one step towards carving their own legacy.

Ad

Shubman Gill's knock on Thursday (July 4) etched his name into history books as he broke a plethora of records during his 269-run knock against England at Edgbaston. One of those saw him registering the highest individual score by an Indian captain in the longest format.

Although there have been many captains who have made notable contributions to India in Tests, only a few of them converted their starts into a big knock. On that note, let's take a look at the finest knocks played by the Indian captains.

Ad

Trending

#5 MS Dhoni - 224 vs Australia, 2013

The opening Test of the bilateral series in 2013 between India and Australia was played in Chennai. Batting first, Australia posted 380, riding on the top contribution from their skipper, Michael Clarke (130).

Although India began their innings on a bad note at 12/2, Cheteshwar Pujara (44) and Sachin Tendulkar (81) guided the side well. Captain MS Dhoni came at No. 6 and formed a potent 128-run partnership with Virat Kohli (107).

Ad

Ad

Dhoni went on to play a sensational knock of 224 off 265, as India eventually posted a mammoth total of 572 on the board. Then, Australia were bundled out for 241 and India sealed the 50-run chase with eight wickets to spare.

#4 Virat Kohli - 235 vs England, 2016

In December 2016, India clashed with England in the fourth Test of the five-match series in Mumbai. Keaton Jennings (112) played an impressive knock to help England compile a 400-run total.

Ad

In response, India were off to a great start with Murali Vijay stitching important partnerships with other top-order batters. Skipper Virat Kohli arrived at No. 4 and put together a 116-run stand with Vijay (136).

Despite the failure of the rest of the batters, Kohli stayed strong and then found support from Jayant Yadav (104), as the duo formed a 241-run stand. The Indian captain slammed 235 off 340, and helped India to rack up a 631-run total.

Ad

Then, the visitors were all out for 195 and lost the game by an innings and 36 runs.

#3 Virat Kohli - 243 vs Sri Lanka, 2017

One of Virat Kohli's six double hundreds against Sri Lanka sees him getting ranked third on this coveted list. It all happened during the third Test of the bilateral series at Delhi in December 2017.

Batting first, India started on a fine note at 78/2, when skipper Virat Kohli entered the field. The right-hander looked in total control at his home ground and stitched a 283-run stand with Murali Vijay (155).

Ad

Kohli went on to smash 243 off 287, as India declared on 536/7. The Sri Lankan outfit was then all out for 373. In the second innings, the hosts declared on 246/5 and set up a target of 410. Nevertheless, Sri Lanka managed to salvage a draw after ending the game on 299/5.

#2 Virat Kohli - 254* vs South Africa, 2019

Virat Kohli's finest Test knock came against South Africa during the second fixture of the three-match series at Pune in 2019.

Ad

The Indian team made good use of the flat surface, as Mayank Agarwal (108) led from the front for them. Coming in at No. 4, Kohli continued the team's momentum and got support from Ajinkya Rahane (59) and Ravindra Jadeja (91).

Ad

In the end, Kohli remained unbeaten on 254 off 336, as India declared on 601/5. The bowling unit was impressive in putting the Proteas under pressure and helped India to win by an innings and 137 runs.

#1 Shubman Gill - 269 vs England, 2025

Shubman Gill played a sublime knock on Thursday against England, which paved the way for India to end Day 2 of the ongoing Test at Edgbaston in India's favor.

Ad

Gill arrived at the crease when India's scorecard read 95/2. Throughout the innings, the Indian skipper employed his improved technique and confidence to successfully negotiate the England bowling unit.

Shubman Gill slammed 269 off 387 balls and registered the highest individual score by an Indian in England. He also played the finest knock by an Asian captain in the SENA countries.

Expand Tweet

Ravindra Jadeja (89) was a crucial support, as India eventually posted 587 on the board.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news