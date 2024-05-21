ENG vs PAK 2024: Headingley, Leeds pitch history and T20I records

Headingley will host the first T20I match between England and Pakistan tomorrow evening (May 22). It is the first game of the four-match series which will conclude on May 30.

England and Pakistan competed in the final of T20 World Cup 2022, where Jos Buttler's men emerged victorious. Ahead of T20 World Cup 2024, both sides will aim to gain some momentum in the T20I format during the upcoming series.

The match between England and Pakistan will start tomorrow at 11 pm IST. Before that, here's a look at the pitch history of the venue in Leeds.

Headingley, Leeds T20I records

Leeds has hosted only one T20I match so far. Incidentally, it was a game between England and Pakistan, which took place on July 18, 2021. England beat Pakistan by 45 runs in that encounter.

Here's a list of some crucial stats which fans should know from the previous T20I played in Leeds:

T20I matches played: 1

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Matches tied: 0

Highest team total: 200 - England vs Pakistan, 2021

Lowest team total: 155/9 - Pakistan vs England, 2021

Highest individual score: 59 - Jos Buttler (ENG) vs Pakistan, 2021

Best bowling figures: 3/33 - Saqib Mahmood (ENG) vs Pakistan, 2021

Average first innings score: 200

Lowest score defended: 200 - England vs Pakistan, 2021

Headingley, Leeds pitch report

The pitch report for the first T20I between England and Pakistan will be broadcast live before the toss takes place. Since the venue has hosted only one T20I, it is tough to predict how the wicket will behave.

Yorkshire played their home matches of T20 Blast 2023 at this venue. Teams batting second won two out of seven games, while the majority of the matches were high-scoring ones. Hence, a batter-friendly track could be on offer for the clash between England and Pakistan.

Headingley, Leeds last T20I match

England defeated Pakistan by 45 runs in the lone T20I played at Headingley. The game was held on July 18, 2021, where Jos Buttler's 39-ball 59 guided the home side to a 200-run score. England could not bat the entire 20 overs as Mohammad Hasnain bagged a three-wicket haul for the visitors.

In reply, Mohammad Rizwan's 29-ball 37 gave Pakistan a decent start, but they lost wickets at regular intervals. Shadab Khan tried his best to save the day for the visitors with an unbeaten 22-ball 36. In the end, Saqib Mahmood's three-wicket haul ensured Pakistan reached 155/9 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: England 200 (Jos Buttler 59, Mohammad Hasnain 3/51) beat Pakistan 155/9 (Mohammad Rizwan 37, Saqib Mahmood 3/33) by 45 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback