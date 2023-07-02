England A Women vs Australia A Women, 3rd One Day: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

England A Women once again prepare to lock horns against Australia A Women one last time in the three-match one-day series on July 2. The game will take place at Woodbridge Road in Guildford and will start at 3:30 PM IST. England A Women have their task cut out as they will need to play out of their skins to prevent a 3-0 series whitewash at all costs.

Australia A Women made a remarkable comeback in the one-day series after being down and out in the T20 series. Charli Knott and Courtney Sippel delivered magical spells with the ball returning combined figures of 6-58, which derailed England A Women for 148.

In the end, the chase was way too easy as Courtney Webb and Heather Graham batted brilliantly to race to their target with 24 overs to spare.

England A Women put up a very ordinary show with the bat, which ultimately led to their downfall in the series. Hollie Armitage was the sole contributor with the bat, scoring 70 (55). Most of the other batters got out in single-digit scores and with no real partnerships in the middle. They are now playing for their pride and would like to end their disastrous series on a face-saving note.

England A Women vs Australia A Women Match Details:

Match: England A Women vs Australia A Women, 3rd One Day Match, 2023

Date and Time: July 2, 2023, Sunday, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Woodbridge Road, Guildford

England A Women vs Australia A Women Pitch Report

Woodbridge Road is a brand new venue, which although was established way back in 1911, has escaped a lot of cricketing action in recent times. To date, no men’s international or domestic games have been played at this venue.

However, only a solitary Women’s ODI game was played here between England and Australia Women, where the latter successfully defended a very small total of 208. With very little known about this ground, one thing is certain that the pitch may begin to slow down rapidly as the game progresses which can make batting a very challenging chore.

England A Women vs Australia A Women Weather Report

The weather at Guildford will remain partially cloudy with temperatures expected to creep up to a maximum of 22 C. But as night falls, the temperature will plummet to 11 C. There is a slight hint of possible showers later during the day but we are hopeful to see a full day’s worth of cricket.

England A Women vs Australia A Women Probable Xl

England A Women

Probable Xl

Bess Heath (wk), Hollie Armitage, Maddy Villiers, Bryony Smith, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Tammy Beaumont, Grace Scrivens, Emma Lamb, Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson-Richards, Paige Scholfield

Australia A Women

Probable Xl

Nicole Faltum (wk), Heather Graham, Tahlia Wilson, Charli Knott, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris, Tess Flintoff, Maitlan Brown, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke

England A Women vs Australia A Women Prediction

Australia Women A have pinned down the hosts in their own backyard and have comprehensively clinched the one-day series by 2-0. They are riding high on confidence and are well and truly on their way to completing a 3-0 clean sweep.

England Women A were very clinical in the T20 series but are now on the brink of being blown away in one of the most embarrassing ways.

Prediction: Australia Women A to win the match.

England A Women vs Australia A Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

