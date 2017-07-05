England announce starting XI for opening Test against South Africa

England have opted to go with two spinners for Joe Root's first game as Test captain.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 05 Jul 2017, 18:36 IST

Root’s first England XI as captain will feature five front-line bowlers

England have opted to go with two front-line spinners and three fast bowlers for the first Test against South Africa at Lord’s that begins on Thursday (June 6). The match, which will be Joe Root’s first game after being announced as England’s Test captain following Alastair Cook’s decision to step down will also see the return of Gary Ballance to the starting XI.

The biggest surprise in the side is the inclusion of left-arm spinner Liam Dawson ahead of fast bowler Toby Roland-Jones. Dawson, who has represented England across all formats and made his Test debut against India last year will feature in his first home Test as the second spinner behind Moeen Ali.

The game at Lord’s will also mark the return of Gary Ballance to the English Test squad after was dropped following England’s tour of Bangladesh in 2016. He scored just 24 runs in the series and was promptly dropped from the squad for the tour of India. since then, he has been prolific in this year’s County Championship, where he has scored 815 runs for Yorkshire at an average in excess of 100 as captain of the side.

The hosts opted to go with two front-line spin options with the presence of all-rounder Ben Stokes to chip in with overs of seam, to go along with the three front-line seamers. With Jonny Bairstow and Stokes forming the chunk of the middle-order, England have opted to go with just four front-line batsmen and five bowlers for the game against South Africa.

Stuart Broad, who had some injury concern in the build-up to the first Test has been declared fit, following his part in Nottinghamshire’s victorious Royal London One-Day Cup squad that beat Surrey at Lord’s on Saturday.

He will be partnered by James Anderson, who also overcame injury concerns after injuring himself earlier in the season while playing for Lancashire. Durham’s Mark Wood will take the role of the third seamer ahead of Toby Roland-Jones who wasn’t provided with the opportunity of making his Test debut in his home ground (Lord’s).

Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings will open the innings for England with the returning Ballance taking the No.3 spot ahead of captain Joe Root, who will come in at No.4, followed by Bairstow and Stokes.

England XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Gary Ballance, Joe Root (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson.