England Lions vs South Africa, 2nd One-Day Warm-up Match: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The England Lions and South Africa meet in the second One-Day Warm-up fixture on Thursday, July 14. The match will be played at The New Road in Worcester.

The England Lions won their first One-Day warm-up game by six wickets. Batting first, South Africa put up a challenging total of 318 for the loss of nine wickets. Janneman Malan scored a hundred while David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen struck half-centuries.

David Payne picked up four wickets while Rehan Ahmed scalped three wickets from the England Lions. It was a rather comfortable run-chase for them as they got over the line with ease.

Will Smeed top-scored with 90 while Ben Duckett scored 85. Tom Banton and Stephen Eskinazi also made valuable contributions with their half-centuries in the run-chase. The England Lions scaled their target down in just 37.1 overs as they raced away to victory.

Andile Phehlukwayo was the only significant performer with the ball for South Africa, returning with figures of 2/45 from his five overs. Despite having runs on the board, the Proteas failed to put the England Lions under any real pressure with the ball. They will be keen to make amends in the second One-Day Warm-up match.

England Lions vs South Africa Match Details

Match: England Lions vs South Africa, 2nd One-Day Warm-up Match, South Africa tour of England, 2022

Date and Time: July 14, Thursday, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: New Road, Worcester.

England Lions vs South Africa Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is known to be batting friendly. Out of the three ODIs played here so far, all three have been won by teams chasing. It is not a high-scoring venue with the average first-innings total being 198.

England Lions vs South Africa Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain during the game. Temperatures are expected to hover around 11 to 21 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be in the 30s.

England Lions vs South Africa Probable XIs

England Lions

Squad

Tom Banton (WK), Stephen Eskinazi, Tom Abell (C), Benny Howell, Rehan Ahmed, Jake Lintott, Sam Hain, Ben Duckett, Adam Hose, Will Smeed, Sam Cook, David Payne, George Scrimshaw.

South Africa

Squad

Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Khaya Zondo, Marco Jansen, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj (C), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaard Williams.

*All members of the squad are allowed to take part as it is a warm-up fixture.

England Lions vs South Africa Match Prediction

The England Lions played well in the first game. Their players are in top form coming off the T20 Blast.

South Africa batted well but will need to tighten their bowling if they want to bounce back in the second One-Day Warm-up match.

Prediction: England Lions to win this clash.

