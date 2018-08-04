England shock Kohli and co, Kapil Dev sends special message to to-be Pak PM Imran Khan - Cricket News Today, August 4, 2018

Rajdeep Puri FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 621 // 04 Aug 2018, 19:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The cricketing world was abuzz on Saturday, August 4, 2018. The England cricket team defeated India by 31 runs in an extremely close-fought encounter at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Dinesh Karthik was dismissed early on in the day, with Dawid Malan taking a catch in the slip cordon to a James Anderson delivery.

Virat Kohli fought on and scored a half-century but fell to an in-swinging delivery by Ben Stokes, who took out Mohammad Shami in the same over.

From there, there was no turning back for England, who got rid of Ishant and Pandya as well.

So, let's take a look at the news of the day:

#1 England shock India; Kohli, Root, and Curran's post-match reactions

With this win, England have now taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The second Test will take place at Lords from August 9.

Ben Stokes' four-wicket haul was the turning point of the match. If Kohli had stayed at the crease for longer, India would have definitely been in with a chance to win the match.

However, they will now look to go out all guns blazing at Lords - a ground at which they have achieved some success.

Here is how the captains and the man of the match, Sam Curran, reacted after the match:

Virat Kohli:

It was a great game of cricket. Glad to be a part of such an exciting Test match; there were a couple of moments when we came back. A team like England is relentless, they made us work very hard for our runs. Our shot selection could have been better. We definitely need to apply ourselves better with the bat, but England came back superbly and we need to take the positives and move forward

Joe Root:

I am thrilled to bits. It has been a fantastic team performance despite the ups and downs the credit must go to the bowling unit. Coming into today, it was going to be stiff challenge and we knew that if we stayed calm throughout, we would give ourselves the best chance to win

Sam Curran:

I can't take it all at the moment. Obviously, when Jimmy took Karthik out first up it gave us a lot of confidence. I just try to take it like another game, but it is quite hard with the Barmy Army chanting out there, but I look to take it all in.

1 / 5 NEXT