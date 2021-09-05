England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 2nd ODI: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The West Indies U-19 team will take on England U-19 in the second game of a six-match ODI series on Monday in Beckenham.

England, led by Jacob Bethell, started the series on a brilliant note, having won their first game by 166 runs on Saturday, September 4, at the Kent County Cricket Ground. After being put in to bat first, England notched 289 for the loss of nine wickets in their 50 overs.

Skipper Bethell set the tone for the innings with a quickfire 69, laced with eight fours. Thereafter, James Rew carried on the good work, scoring 59 runs. Alex Horton scored a 48-ball 53 to propel England’s score. A cameo from Fateh Singh also helped their cause.

For the West Indies, Isai Thorne was the standout bowler with three scalps. Andel Gordon and McKenny Clarke also picked up two wickets each. In the run-chase, West Indies were bowled out for a paltry 123 in 29.1 overs as England dominated them throughout.

Tom Prest was the star of the show as he picked up a five-wicket haul and conceded only 18 runs in six overs. Rehan Ahmed also got three wickets. For the visitors, opener Anderson Amurdan scored 33, but he didn’t get much support from the other batters.

Match Details

Match: England U-19 vs West Indies U-19, 2nd ODI.

Date and Time: September 6th, 2021; Monday, 03:00 PM IST.

Venue: Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham.

Weather Report

There will be intermittent clouds throughout the duration of the match. But there is no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature would hover between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch in the first game was a fairly decent one for batting. But the track deteriorated in the second half. The spinners are most likely to come into play. Batting first should be the way forward.

Predicted Playing XIs

England U-19

Bethell, Rew and Horton looked in excellent touch for England in the previous game. They will want to carry on in the same vein. Prest was excellent with the ball, but he will want to make amends with the bat in hand. Rehan Ahmed also showed decent form with the bat in hand.

Playing XI: Tom Prest, Jacob Bethell, William Luxton, James Rew, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton, Thomas Aspinwall, Fateh Singh, Sonny Baker, Joshua Boyden

West Indies U-19

All four of West Indies’ top-order batters went into double digits. However, no one could get a big score. The middle-order needs to show a little more consistency and face the spinners efficiently. The bowlers picked up wickets, but they also need to learn the art of keeping batters quiet.

Playing XI: Matthew Nandu, Anderson Amurdan, Teddy Bishop, Ackeem Auguste, Rivaldo Clarke, Giovonte Depeiza, Justin Beckford, Anderdon Mahase, McKenny Clarke, Isai Thorne, Andel Gordon

Match Prediction

England looked the stronger team in the first one-dayer by a country mile. They outplayed West Indies in all three departments. England should again be able to win the game.

TV and live streaming details

TV: NA.

Live Streaming: NA.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava