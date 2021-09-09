England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 4th ODI: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The West Indies U-19 team will take on England U-19 team in the fourth game of a six-match ODI series on Friday, September 10, in Beckenham.

England, led by Jacob Bethell, had a couple of decent outings in the first two games of the series. However, West Indies made an incredible comeback in their third match on Wednesday. The Caribbean team won by two wickets with 18 balls left in the innings.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, England scored 239 for the loss of nine wickets. George Bell and Thomas Aspinwall scored in their 40s and guided their team through to a respectable score, with ample contributions from lower-order batters.

West Indies players Nathan Edwards, McKenny Clarke and Anderson Mahase picked up two wickets each while Johann Layne and Onaje Amory scalped one each. Anderson Amurdan and Justin Jagessar got out to Nathan Barnwell at the start of the run-chase.

But Teddy Bishop led the charge with bat in hand, scoring 133 runs off 117 balls with 20 fours. When he got out, West Indies needed only 12 runs off 27 balls. For England, Barnwell picked up three crucial wickets, but his valiant effort went in vain.

Match Details

Match: England U-19 vs West Indies U-19, 2nd ODI.

Date and Time: September 10th, 2021; Friday, 03:00 PM IST.

Venue: Polo Farm Sports Club, Canterbury.

Weather Report

Conditions will be sunny, but there is a chance of rain around 7 AM and 11 AM in the morning. Hence, there could be short delays. The temperature will be around 19 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitches in the series have been fairly sporting ones thus far. The track at Beckenham got tougher for batting as games have progressed. A similar sort of pitch can be expected in Canterbury as well.

Predicted Playing XIs

England U-19

James Rew is currently the leading run-scorer for England in the series, having notched 122 runs at an average of 61. Skipper Bethell has also done well for the home team with the bat in hand. Tom Prest is their highest wicket-taker as he has picked up eight wickets from three games at an economy of 3.88.

Playing XI: Tom Prest, Jacob Bethell, William Luxton, James Rew, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton, Thomas Aspinwall, Fateh Singh, Sonny Baker, Joshua Boyden

West Indies U-19

Teddy Bishop is not only the leading run-scorer for the West Indies, but is the top run-getter in the series as well. He has notched 245 runs at an average of 122.50. Other batters have struggled to score runs. Among the bowlers, Isai Thorne has performed well as he has picked up six crucial wickets.

Playing XI: Matthew Nandu, Anderson Amurdan, Teddy Bishop, Ackeem Auguste, Rivaldo Clarke, Giovonte Depeiza, Justin Beckford, Anderdon Mahase, McKenny Clarke, Isai Thorne, Andel Gordon

Match Prediction

Teddy Bishop has been a consistent performer for the West Indies in the series. If England can get him out cheaply, the rest of the opposition batting can be put under pressure. Although England lost last time, they will go into the next game as favorites.

TV and live streaming details

TV: NA.

Live Streaming: NA.

