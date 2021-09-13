England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 5th ODI: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The West Indies U-19 team will take on England U-19 team in the fifth game of a six-match ODI series on Tuesday, September 14, in Canterbury.

England, led by Tom Prest, have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the six-match series. After losing the third game by two wickets, England made a stupendous comeback in the fourth game. On Friday, they beat the West Indies by nine wickets with as many as 193 balls to spare.

After electing to field first, England bowled the West Indies out for a paltry 135 in 40.5 overs. Rivaldo Clarke top scored with a 42-ball 37 and Giovonte Depeiza lent him support with a 52-ball 32. Sion Hackett scored 28 runs lower down the order, but couldn’t take West Indies far enough.

Sonny Baker and Thomas Aspinwall were the pick of the England bowlers as they picked up three wickets each. The run-chase was one-sided in favor of England. Openers George Thomas and Jacob Bethell stitched together a partnership of 117 runs to put the hosts in command.

Match Details

Match: England U-19 vs West Indies U-19, 5th ODI.

Date and Time: September 14th, 2021; Tuesday, 03:00 PM IST.

Venue: Polo Farm Sports Club, Canterbury.

Weather Report

There is a chance of rain around 9 AM to 10 AM and from 1 PM to 4 PM. Hence, there could be interruptions and the DLS Method might just come into play. Batting second should be the way forward in that case.

Pitch Report

The pitch wasn’t overly great for batting last time, especially in the first half. But the track seemed to have eased out as the game progressed. Chasing should be the preferred option.

Predicted Playing XIs

England U-19

Jacob Bethell has been the standout batter for England in the series. He has scored 169 runs at an average of 42.25. Bethell has picked up six wickets as well at an economy of 3.42. James Rew has also done his bit with the bat in hand. Tom Prest is their leading wicket-taker, having taken nine scalps.

Playing XI: Tom Prest, Jacob Bethell, William Luxton, James Rew, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton, Thomas Aspinwall, Fateh Singh, Sonny Baker, Joshua Boyden

West Indies U-19

West Indies have been heavily dependent on Teddy Bishop, who has scored 251 runs at an average of 83.66. He is also the leading run-scorer of the series. But he hasn’t got much semblance of support from the others. Isai Thorne is their leading wicket-taker as he has six wickets to his name.

Playing XI: Matthew Nandu, Anderson Amurdan, Teddy Bishop, Ackeem Auguste, Rivaldo Clarke, Giovonte Depeiza, Justin Beckford, Anderdon Mahase, McKenny Clarke, Isai Thorne, Andel Gordon

Match Prediction

England have put forth team performances in the six-match series. For West Indies, on the other hand, it’s been a one-man show. Barring Bishop, others have strained. England should be able to take a 4-1 lead in the series.

TV and live streaming details

TV: NA.

Live Streaming: NA.

