England vs India 2018: 3 Indian Players who deserve a chance in the Fifth Test

Sourav Mahanty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.44K // 04 Sep 2018, 07:59 IST

Captain Kohli has some decisions to make.

India lost the Fourth Test in Southampton by 60 runs and as a result face an unassailable 3-1 deficit. With the series already lost, India might use the last match to give opportunities to the players who have not featured much on the tour.

So let's take a look at 3 Indian players who deserve a chance to play in the Fifth Test at The Oval.

#3. Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja is yet to feature in this series.

Ravindra Jadeja is the #3 ranked Test bowler in the world and yet he has not managed get a single opportunity in the whole series. And while Ashwin has done a commendable job to keep him out of the team, it still feels like Jadeja deserved at least one game to prove his worth in English conditions.

The Jamnagar-born all-rounder has found chances hard to come by since the rise of Hardik Pandya and now finds himself completely out of first team plans. But with nothing to lose, India might give a chance to the veteran in the final Test.

With the World Cup on the horizon, the team cannot afford to put all their eggs in one basket. Ravindra Jadeja might still prove to be an important player come next year.

