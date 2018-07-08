England vs India, 2018, 3rd T20I: Match in Pictures

The Indian cricket team trounced England in the third and final T20I held in Bristol to win the three-match T20I series 2-1.

Chasing 199 for victory, India got off to a flying start despite losing Shikhar Dhawan's wicket early on in the innings. Rohit Sharma took on the bowlers right from the very first over and smashed them all around the park in typical fashion.

KL Rahul got off to a flier as well but he failed to convert his start into a big score as he was dismissed for 19. Rohit then put on an 89 run partnership along with Virat Kohli for the fourth wicket to get India close to victory.

Rohit continued to take on the bowlers after Kohli's dismissal and with the help of Hardik Pandya's late blitz, India managed to reach the target in the 19th over of the game.

Earlier on in the innings, England managed to score 198-9 in their 20 overs. They got off to a flying start with Jason Roy and Jos Buttler pummelling the Indian bowlers in the first six overs.

However, India came back strong to dent the hosts' run-scoring. Pandya was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up four wickets.

Here are the best pictures from the match:

India won the toss and elected to field first. India made two changes with Siddharth Kaul and Deepak Chahar coming in for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav. England, on the other hand, went in with one change with Ben Stokes coming into the side in place of Joe Root.

The Indian fans came in large numbers to support their side in the final T20I of the series. They had their money well worth as India came through in a high-scoring encounter.