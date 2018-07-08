Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India, 2018, 3rd T20I: Match in Pictures

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
413   //    08 Jul 2018, 23:42 IST

The Indian cricket team trounced England in the third and final T20I held in Bristol to win the three-match T20I series 2-1.

Chasing 199 for victory, India got off to a flying start despite losing Shikhar Dhawan's wicket early on in the innings. Rohit Sharma took on the bowlers right from the very first over and smashed them all around the park in typical fashion.

KL Rahul got off to a flier as well but he failed to convert his start into a big score as he was dismissed for 19. Rohit then put on an 89 run partnership along with Virat Kohli for the fourth wicket to get India close to victory.

Rohit continued to take on the bowlers after Kohli's dismissal and with the help of Hardik Pandya's late blitz, India managed to reach the target in the 19th over of the game.

Earlier on in the innings, England managed to score 198-9 in their 20 overs. They got off to a flying start with Jason Roy and Jos Buttler pummelling the Indian bowlers in the first six overs.

However, India came back strong to dent the hosts' run-scoring. Pandya was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up four wickets.

Here are the best pictures from the match:


Enter caption

India won the toss and elected to field first. India made two changes with Siddharth Kaul and Deepak Chahar coming in for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav. England, on the other hand, went in with one change with Ben Stokes coming into the side in place of Joe Root.


Enter caption

The Indian fans came in large numbers to support their side in the final T20I of the series. They had their money well worth as India came through in a high-scoring encounter.

Page 1 of 5 Next
England vs India 2018 India National Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
England vs India, First T20I: Match in Pictures
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd T20I: Preview, Team News, Weather...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 reasons why England lost the...
RELATED STORY
Current India-England Combined T20I XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd T20I: 5 Indian players who need to...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018, 1st T20I, Stats: Kohli, Dhoni...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 reasons why England lost the...
RELATED STORY
Bhuvneshwar Kumar misses 3rd T20I with stiff back; Chahar...
RELATED STORY
Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of ODI and T20I series against...
RELATED STORY
Washington Sundar ruled out of T20I series against England
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd IT20 | Today
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us