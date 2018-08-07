Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: Sunil Gavaskar slams Shikhar Dhawan

Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.49K   //    07 Aug 2018, 10:31 IST

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Two
England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Two

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has slammed Shikhar Dhawan for not altering his approach in the longest format of the game. The left-handed opener is known to play an attacking brand of cricket, however, Gavaskar is not impressed by the same and wants Dhawan to make a 'mental adjustment' to prosper in red ball cricket.

Dhawan was selected over Cheteshwar Pujara in the team and played a decent knock of 26 runs in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test, adding 50 runs for the first wicket with Murali Vijay. In the second innings, he could manage only 13 as India failed to chase down the target of 194 runs set by England.

"Shikhar simply does not want to change his game," Gavaskar said on a show with Aaj Tak.

"He believes in playing in the same manner which has brought him success till now. You can still get away with such shots in one-day cricket because there aren't many slips and the push or the edge goes for a boundary through the slip cordon. But in Tests, such shots will only result in a fall of wicket. Till a player makes a mental adjustment, he will continue to struggle against the red ball in overseas condition," he added.

The 69-year-old then went on to add that none of the current crop of Indian batsmen come to him for advice on how to perform in conditions such as in England. Only Ajinkya Rahane, he said, comes to him sometimes.

"No batsman comes to me for advice now. Earlier, players like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman would often speak to me on tours but I guess this generation is different and they have different coaches and batting coaches. Only Ajinkya Rahane comes to me sometimes."

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Sunil Gavaskar
Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
It's time for India to drop Shikhar Dhawan for Test...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: Why KL Rahul should open ahead of...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 team selection blunders...
RELATED STORY
India legend Sunil Gavaskar on the possible reasons why...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Four catches dropped by Indian...
RELATED STORY
Irate Sunil Gavaskar rubbishes comparisons between Kapil...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 Indian players who might be axed...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 Indian players who might not...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 players whose red-ball career...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Dhawan's drop to reprieve Sam...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us