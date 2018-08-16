England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli's fitness update before the third Test

England & India Net Sessions

A big boost for the Indian team as skipper Virat Kohli, who was suffering from a back injury during the second Test, has recovered completely and is fit to take part in the third game of the five-match Test series at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Upon the Indian team's arrival at Nottingham, the Indian players observed a couple of minutes' silence in the memory of former Indian captain Ajit Wadekar, who passed away last night. After that, the 29-year-old was seen batting comfortably in the nets, preparing himself to lead from the front and help his side reduce the deficit.

The Indian skipper, who is the only Indian batsman to score 100 runs in the series so far, was in and out of the field on the third day of the second Test and did not take the field the next day because of a back injury. However, the Indian skipper came out to bat in the second innings and the discomfort with which he was playing was clearly visible in his batting.

There were doubts over his availability for the third Test against England but Kohli, during the post-match presentation of the second Test remained positive that he will play the third Test as there are five days for him to get healed completely.

"Five days to go and it should be okay. The lower back issue coming up again and again, purely because of the workload. Confident I'll be fine in five days time," Kohli said.

Apart from Kohli, India will be welcoming their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is set to return to action after recovering from the finger injury he sustained in the T20Is against Ireland. R Ashwin and Hardik Pandya, who got hit on their fingers in the second innings, are also fit to play the third Test.