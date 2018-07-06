England vs India, 2nd T20I: Statistical Preview

After a dominating win in the first T20I against England at Old Trafford, India now move to Cardiff for the second T20I match against England. The Indian team seems to be in sublime touch with the advent of Kuldeep and Rahul's heroics in the first T20I. Thus, the men in blue would be looking forward to maintaining their form and seal the series at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

On the other hand, the Englishmen would be re-routing their tactics to counter the magical Kuldeep Yadav and somehow keep their hopes alive in the series.

Thus, before we head to the crucial encounter between India and England, let us have a look at all the interesting stats and numbers that we need to know for the match between England and India.

2 – Suresh Raina needs two more sixes to complete 300 sixes in the history of T20 cricket. He will become the only second Indian, after Rohit Sharma (308 sixes), to tonk 300 sixes in T20 cricket.

3 – The number of sixes required by MS Dhoni to accomplish 50 sixes in T20I cricket. Hitting these sixes, Dhoni will become the only fourth Indian, after Rohit Sharma (84 sixes), Yuvraj Singh (74 sixes), and Suresh Raina (57 sixes), to achieve the feat of 50 T20I sixes.

4 – Englishmen enjoy a good statistics at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Till date, England has played 4 T20Is at Sophia Gardens and have never lost any of them. At Sophia Gardens, they have two wins against Pakistan and one each against South Africa and Australia.

6 – Virat Kohli (211 T20I fours), the skipper of the Indian team, requires six more fours to surpass Mohammad Shahzad (216 T20I fours) on the list most T20I fours and climb to the second position on the list.

7 – Suresh Raina (143 T20I fours) needs to hit seven more fours to achieve the feat of 150 T20I fours in the history of T20I cricket. He will become only the third Indian, after Virat Kohli (211 T20I fours) and Rohit Sharma (178 T20I fours), to accomplish 150 T20I fours.

19 – Rohit 'Hitman' Sharma is on the brink of yet another milestone. Hitman is just 19 runs away from the golden 2000-run mark in T20I cricket. Stocking these runs, Rohit will become the only second Indian and fifth player overall to pass the 2000-run mark in T20I cricket.

38 – Shikhar Dhawan, the Gabbar of Indian cricket, needs just 38 runs more to become the newest minted member to the 1000-run club in T20Is. If Dhawan scores these runs in the following T20I match against England then he will become the second fastest Indian, after Virat Kohli, to reach 1000 runs. Also, he will become the only sixth Indian to surpass 1000 T20I runs.

91 – The number of runs required by Alex Hales to accomplish 5000 runs in T20 cricket. Hitting these runs, Hales will become the only sixth Englishmen to surpass 5000-run mark in T20 cricket.

130 – The skipper of the England team, Eoin Morgan, averages a heavy 130 in T20Is at Sophia Gardens. In three innings at Sophia Gardens, Morgan has scored 130 runs which also includes a solitary fifty.