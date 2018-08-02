Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India, Day 2, Stats: Kohli breaks multiple records as he smashes century 

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.83K   //    02 Aug 2018, 23:12 IST

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Two
England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Two

Virat Kohli scored a breathtaking century in the first innings of the first Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Kohli scored 149 out of India's 274, with none of the other batsmen even managing to cross the 30 run mark. Shikhar Dhawan was the second highest run-getter, with 26 runs to his name.

Hardik Pandya chipped in with 22 runs but could not stay at the wicket for a long duration.

He added 92 runs with Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma for the final two wickets and scored more than 90% of the runs.

In the end, India were dismissed for 274, just 13 runs behind England's total of 287.

Kohli scored just 134 runs in 10 innings the last time India toured England in 2014 and in this one innings today, scored 149.

To add salt to the wound, Ashwin dismissed Alastair Cook to end the day with England at 9-1, 22 runs ahead of India.

Here are the statistics for the day:

1 - Sam Curran (20y-60d) is the youngest English bowler to claim a four-wicket haul in a Test innings

5 - Ben Stokes is the 5th English player to make 2500+ runs and take 100 wickets in Tests after Tony Greig, Ian Botham, Andrew Flintoff and Stuart Broad

2007 - The last time Dinesh Kartik played Tests in England he was just 22 years.

18 - India's last fifty-plus opening stand in England came 18 innings ago when Abhinav Mukund and Gautam Gambhir put on 63 in the first innings at Lord's in July 2011

5 - Virat Kohli (50*) now joins Vijay Hazare (89 in 1952), Pataudi jr (64 in 1967), Ajit Wadekar (85 in 1971) & Mohd Azharuddin (121 in 1990) as the 5th Indian to register a 50-plus in his very first inns as captain in England!

1 - Virat Kohli completes 7000 runs in International cricket as captain in just 124 innings. He is the quickest to the milestone surpassing Brian Lara who needed 164 innings.

6 - Virat Kohli becomes the 6th captain in history to miss out on 150 by 1 run.

1 - Kohli has the second highest 50 to 100 conversion rate at 57.89%, second only to Sir Don Bradman.

