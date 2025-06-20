England vs India, Mixed Disability T20I Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

India Men’s Mixed Disability team will face hosts England in a historic seven-match T20I series between June and July. The series marks the first occasion in internationals where players from different disciplines of disability cricket, like Physical Disability, Learning Disability, and Deaf, will be playing together for a single team.

Lancashire lad Callum Flynn has been appointed as the captain for the English team, while Ravindra Gopinath Sante will lead the visiting Indian team.

The seven-match series will be played between Saturday, June 21, and Thursday, July 3. It will be hosted at five different venues, with the iconic Lord’s in London hosting the third game. Notably, the match at Lord’s on Wednesday, June 25, will also coincide with MCC’s Disability Cricket Day.

Trending

The series is organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in collaboration with the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI). Earlier this month, the DCCI arranged a preparatory training camp for the Indian team to prepare for their debut international series. The camp was held at the Jaipuria Cricket Academy between June 8 and June 13.

England vs India, Mixed Disability T20I Series 2025: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Saturday, June 21

1st IT20: England Men’s Mixed Disability v India Men’s Mixed Disability, Taunton, 11:00 PM (6:30 PM Local)

Monday, June 23

2nd IT20: England Men’s Mixed Disability v India Men’s Mixed Disability, Wormsley, 9:30 PM (5:00 PM Local)

Wednesday, June 25

3rd IT20: England Men’s Mixed Disability v India Men’s Mixed Disability, Lord’s, 8:00 PM (3:30 PM Local)

Friday, June 27

4th IT20: England Men’s Mixed Disability v India Men’s Mixed Disability, Worcester, 9:30 PM (5:00 PM Local)

Sunday, June 29

5th IT20: England Men’s Mixed Disability v India Men’s Mixed Disability, Worcester, 7:00 PM (2:30 PM Local)

Tuesday, July 1

6th IT20: England Men’s Mixed Disability v India Men’s Mixed Disability, Bristol, 6:30 PM (2:00 PM Local)

Thursday, July 3

7th IT20: England Men’s Mixed Disability v India Men’s Mixed Disability, Bristol, 11:00 PM (6:30 PM Local)

England vs India, Mixed Disability T20I Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

All seven matches of the England vs India Mixed Disability T20I series will be live-streamed on the ECB’s channels.

England vs India, Mixed Disability T20I Series 2025: Full squads

England Men’s Mixed Disability Team

Callum Flynn (c), Dan Bowser, Angus Brown, James Dixon, Chris Edwards, Will Flynn, Ronnie Jackson, Farooq Mohammed, Liam O’Brien, Brendon Parr, Josh Price, Alfie Pyle, Dan Reynaldo, Henry Wainman, and Jordan Williams

India Men’s Mixed Disability Team

Ravindra Gopinath Sante (c), Vikrant Ravindra Keni, Radhika Prasad, Rajesh Irappa Kannur, Yogendra Singh (wk), Narendra Mangore, Sai Akash, Umar Ashraf, Virendra Singh (vc), Sanju Sharma, Abhishek Singh, Vivek Kumar, Vikas Ganeshkumar, Praveen Nailwal, Rishabh Jain, and Tarun.

Reserve players – Majid Magray, Kuldeep Singh, Krishna Gowd, and Jithendra Nagaraju

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news