England vs West Indies 2025 ODI series: Kennington Oval, London pitch history and ODI records

The final ODI of the three-match series between England and the West Indies will be played on Tuesday, June 3, at the Kennington Oval. This will be the first time this venue hosts an ODI after September 2023.

Fast bowlers have received decent help from the conditions at this venue. In 2022, Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah bagged a six-wicket haul in a bilateral match between India and England on this ground.

Before the third ODI between England and the West Indies begins in London, here's a quick look at the stadium's pitch history and ODI records.

Kennington Oval, London, ODI records

England have a 31-18 win-loss record in the ODI matches hosted by this venue. In 2023, Ben Stokes played an incredible knock of 182 runs against New Zealand in an ODI here.

Here's a list of some crucial numbers to note from the previous ODI matches played at this venue:

ODI matches played: 76

Won by teams batting first: 31

Won by teams batting second: 42

Tied: 0

No result: 3

Highest individual score: 182 - Ben Stokes (ENG) vs New Zealand, 2023

Best bowling figures: 6/19 - Jasprit Bumrah (IND) vs England, 2022

Highest team total: 398/5 - New Zealand vs England, 2015

Lowest team total: 103 - England vs South Africa, 1999

Highest successful run-chase: 322/3 - Sri Lanka vs India, 2017

Average first innings score: 248.

Kennington Oval, London, Pitch report

The average first innings score in ODIs at this venue is 248, but teams batting first should aim for a total of around 320. In 2017, Sri Lanka successfully chased down a 322-run target against India in a Champions Trophy match.

As mentioned above, the wicket may favor fast bowlers. However, once the batters are settled in the middle, they can get heaps of runs.

Kennington Oval, London, Last ODI match

England crushed New Zealand by 181 runs in the previous ODI hosted by this ground on September 13, 2023. Ben Stokes' magnificent innings of 182 runs powered the home team to 368. In response, New Zealand lost all their wickets for 187.

Fast bowler Trent Boult bagged five wickets for the Blackcaps in the first innings. Here's a summary of the scores:

Brief scores: England 368 (Ben Stokes 182, Trent Boult 5/51) beat New Zealand 237 (Glenn Phillips 76, Liam Livingstone 3/16) by 181 runs.

