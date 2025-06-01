England vs West Indies 2025 ODI series: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff pitch history and ODI records

The second ODI of the ongoing series between England and the West Indies will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Sunday, June 1. England recorded a comprehensive win in the first ODI, and they will be keen on taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The Cardiff ODI will begin at 11 am Local Time (3.30 pm IST) today. Looking at how England crushed the West Indies by 238 runs in the first ODI on May 29, it would not be a surprise if England record another thumping win over the Men in Maroon in the second match.

Before Harry Brook and Shai Hope walk out for the toss in Cardiff, here's a glance at the pitch history of the Sophia Gardens.

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, ODI records

This venue hosted its first ODI on May 20, 1999. In 26 years, the ground has hosted a total of 30 ODIs, with the teams batting first winning only eight matches.

Here are some crucial numbers to know from the previous ODI games played in Cardiff:

ODI matches played: 30

Won by teams batting first: 8

Won by teams batting second: 18

Tied: 1

No result: 3

Highest individual score: 153 - Jason Roy (ENG) vs Bangladesh, 2019

Best bowling figures: 4/28 - Ravindra Jadeja (IND) vs England, 2014

Highest team total: 386/6 - England vs Bangladesh, 2019

Lowest team total: 125 - Afghanistan vs South Africa, 2019

Highest successful run-chase: 304/6 - Pakistan vs England, 2016

Average first innings score: 218.

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Pitch report

The pitch report will be broadcast live from Cardiff before the second ODI gets underway. Generally, the pitch favors the batters. Not a single bowler has taken a five-wicket haul in an ODI played at this venue.

In 2019, England scored 386 in a match against Bangladesh, while Pakistan chased down a 300+ target on this ground the same year. Batters should have a good day on the field.

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Last ODI match

New Zealand beat England by eight wickets in the last ODI game hosted by Cardiff on September 8, 2023. It was a run-fest, where England scored 291/6 in 50 overs before the Blackcaps reached 297/2 in 45.4 overs.

The batters smashed 15 sixes in the 95.4 overs of that game. Two New Zealand batters, namely Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell, hit a century each. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: New Zealand 297/2 (Daryl Mitchell 118*, David Willey 1/32) beat England 291/6 (Jos Buttler 72, Rachin Ravindra 3/48) by 8 wickets.

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More

