England vs West Indies 2025 ODI series Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The England vs West Indies ODI series will begin on May 29 with a battle in Birmingham. It is a three-match series, which will help both teams gain momentum in the 50-over format.

Ad

West Indies failed to qualify for the last editions of the ODI World Cup and the Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, England could not make it to the semifinals of either of the two mega events.

Hence, both teams will be desperate to win matches and build momentum in the 50-over format. Harry Brook has replaced Jos Buttler as England's ODI captain, and the upcoming series will be his first assignment as the full-time skipper of the 50-over team. On that note, here's a look at the telecast channel list and live streaming details for the England vs West Indies 2025 ODI series.

Ad

Trending

ENG vs WI 2025 ODI series schedule (with match timings in IST)

The dates for the three matches of the series between England and the West Indies are May 29, June 1, and June 3. The start time for the first and the third match is 5.30 pm IST, while the second game will begin at 3.30 pm IST. Here is the complete schedule:

1st ODI: May 29, 5.30 pm IST - Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Ad

2nd ODI: June 1, 3.30 pm IST - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

3rd ODI: June 3, 5.30 pm IST - Kennington Oval, London.

England vs West Indies 2025 ODI series live streaming and TV channel details

Sony Sports Network owns the rights to broadcast the England cricket team's home matches to the audience residing in India. All three ODIs of the series between England and the West Indies will be live on Sony Sports Network, FanCode and Sony LIV.

Ad

In the United Kingdom, this three-match series will be live on Sky Sports Cricket. Here is the complete telecast channel list:

India: Sony Sports Network (TV), FanCode and Sony LIV (Live streaming)

The UK: Sky Sports Cricket.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news